Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

For a week, the festival grounds were alive with cultural splendour, as thousands of locals and tourists came together to celebrate the transformative power of our roots.

From the 7th to the 12th of August, the festival immersed visitors in a medley of traditions, rituals, and experiences. Revered for its significance on the world cultural calendar, the Osun Osogbo Festival showcased the beauty of Yoruba culture with music, dance, and invigorating chants that echoed through the city streets.

The grand finale, Orijinal Festivals activation, held on Saturday, August 12th, was simply phenomenal. The festival grounds vibrated with energy as Arole Taye Currency took the stage. His soulful Fuji melodies resonated with the audience, instilling a profound sense of pride in their cultural identity

As the music swayed the audience, the air was filled with the rich aroma of Orijin beer, Orijin bitters, and Orijin gin. Guests relished the distinct flavours of Orijin's unique blend, truly embracing the essence of Naija in its diverse cultural richness.

A week before the festival kicked off, in a visit to the Palace of the King, Orijin had continued its commitment to supporting the local community with a ₦‎4m grant. A total of 40 indigenous youths ranging from artisans to small business owners, were empowered to pursue their dreams and crafts. This initiative not only celebrated Nigeria's cultural tapestry but also provided tangible support to those deeply rooted in preserving their heritage.

Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, shared his excitement at the festival, saying, "We are delighted to witness this year's Osun Osogbo Festival and make a significant impact by empowering our youths with the deeply rooted grant. Orijin is more than just a brand; it represents a celebration of our roots, our culture, and our extraordinary potential. We are proud to inspire our consumers to embrace their heritage and recognize the superpower of being deeply rooted within them."

The festival's week-long showcase of African culture witnessed raffle draws as attendees won gift items. It also featured performances and open mic contests for local talents. The guests were captivated by the rich display of the Nigerian spirit, leaving them with a profound appreciation for the power in their roots.

As the sun set on the final day of the festival, Osogbo bid farewell to yet another extraordinary Osun Osogbo Festival, with Orijinal Night leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. The celebration of deeply rooted heritage, the mesmerizing performances, and the delectable tastes of Orijin have created unforgettable memories that will linger in the hearts of festival-goers until next year's edition.

About Orijin

Presenting Orijin, an integral part of Guinness Nigeria's Mainstream Spirits portfolio. Established in 2016, Orijin swiftly became a household name by embodying Nigerian culture and tradition, resonating deeply with its audience. Rooted in heritage, yet embracing innovation, Orijin inspires individuals to celebrate their cultural roots while forging new narratives of excellence.

Orijin stands as a testament to authenticity, honouring Nigerians proud of their heritage. As a cherished member of Mainstream Spirits within Guinness Nigeria’s portfolio, Orijin unites tradition with modernity, epitomizing Nigeria's vibrant spirit and celebrating the nation's cultural richness while offering a distinctively Nigerian experience.

