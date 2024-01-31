Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi begins road trip from London to Lagos
Pelumi Nubi is on her way to achieving record-breaking feet.
Today, Pelumi shared an Instagram reel of herself in her car as she said, “It’s the D-Day. I’m so excited! Oh my God! This is happening.”
She captioned the post. “Spread the word; shout it out loud! The journey has officially begun. I’ve just left London and am now en route to France.”
She plans to travel across 17 nations in two months, taking in every city and landscape along the way. Her path takes her from England to France, Spain, Morocco, and through the huge West Sahara Desert. From there, she'll go via Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before arriving triumphantly in Lagos.
The journey began today, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and will be completed at the end of March.
