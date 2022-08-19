RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Meet the tribe that believes spitting on people is a sign of respect

Elizabeth Omo

While some cultures around the world consider it rude and disrespectful to spit on others, the Maasai tribe of Kenya and Northern Tanzania believe it’s a blessing and a sign of respect.

Maasai Tribe
Maasai Tribe

The Maasai tribe makes up less than 1% of the population of Kenya and northern Tanzania as well, but they are known for their long-standing cultural practices, which are quite different from those of other tribes around the world.

They are also known for their tourist attractions and their unique clothing style. They often wrap themselves with red sheets which are called Shuka, with tons of beaded jewelry around their necks and arms. However, they stand out more for their spitting culture.

Unlike most cultures in the world, the Maasai don’t get offended at others spitting on them because, according to them, it is a blessing and is also considered good luck.

Maasai Tribe
Maasai Tribe Pulse Nigeria

For instance, a Maasai spits on his/her palm before shaking a person as a sign of blessing and respect because they don’t do that to just anyone. So, count yourself lucky and important to find yourself in such a situation.

Maasais are also known to spit on newborn babies as a way of wishing the child long life and good fortune in life. The baby isn’t only spat on by the parents but by other members of the family, friends, and well-wishers. Some also believe that spitting on babies will destroy their sins.

The Maasais also consider spitting on a bride a congratulatory message, and a prayer that she will be fertile. So, the father of the bride spits on her forehead and breast to symbolize this.

Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the tribe that believes spitting on people is a sign of respect

Meet the tribe that believes spitting on people is a sign of respect

Nike to launch flagship store at Ikeja City Mall

Nike to launch flagship store at Ikeja City Mall

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

How to survive a building collapse and rescue people trapped

How to survive a building collapse and rescue people trapped

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

5 single ladies share their reactions to unexpected pregnancy

5 single ladies share their reactions to unexpected pregnancy

Prime Video hosts Nigeria’s biggest stars & consumers at its first experience Prime Video event in Nigeria

Prime Video hosts Nigeria’s biggest stars & consumers at its first experience Prime Video event in Nigeria

5 court wedding outfit inspiration

5 court wedding outfit inspiration

5 reasons men cry at their wedding

5 reasons men cry at their wedding

Trending

What you should not do while visiting the Benin palace

You should not do any of these while visiting Oba of Benin's palace

Biritiba Mirim, Brazil

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Okpa

5 things you probably never knew about Okpa

fifty koko currency Nigeria (Scooper)

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria