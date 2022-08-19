Meet the tribe that believes spitting on people is a sign of respect

They are also known for their tourist attractions and their unique clothing style. They often wrap themselves with red sheets which are called Shuka, with tons of beaded jewelry around their necks and arms. However, they stand out more for their spitting culture.

Unlike most cultures in the world, the Maasai don’t get offended at others spitting on them because, according to them, it is a blessing and is also considered good luck.

For instance, a Maasai spits on his/her palm before shaking a person as a sign of blessing and respect because they don’t do that to just anyone. So, count yourself lucky and important to find yourself in such a situation.

Maasais are also known to spit on newborn babies as a way of wishing the child long life and good fortune in life. The baby isn’t only spat on by the parents but by other members of the family, friends, and well-wishers. Some also believe that spitting on babies will destroy their sins.