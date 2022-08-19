The Maasai tribe makes up less than 1% of the population of Kenya and northern Tanzania as well, but they are known for their long-standing cultural practices, which are quite different from those of other tribes around the world.
Meet the tribe that believes spitting on people is a sign of respect
While some cultures around the world consider it rude and disrespectful to spit on others, the Maasai tribe of Kenya and Northern Tanzania believe it’s a blessing and a sign of respect.
They are also known for their tourist attractions and their unique clothing style. They often wrap themselves with red sheets which are called Shuka, with tons of beaded jewelry around their necks and arms. However, they stand out more for their spitting culture.
Unlike most cultures in the world, the Maasai don’t get offended at others spitting on them because, according to them, it is a blessing and is also considered good luck.
For instance, a Maasai spits on his/her palm before shaking a person as a sign of blessing and respect because they don’t do that to just anyone. So, count yourself lucky and important to find yourself in such a situation.
Maasais are also known to spit on newborn babies as a way of wishing the child long life and good fortune in life. The baby isn’t only spat on by the parents but by other members of the family, friends, and well-wishers. Some also believe that spitting on babies will destroy their sins.
The Maasais also consider spitting on a bride a congratulatory message, and a prayer that she will be fertile. So, the father of the bride spits on her forehead and breast to symbolize this.
