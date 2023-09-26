ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyBordBia

Bord Bia’s Regional Director Middle East, India, and Africa, Kieran Fitzgerald; Founder RSVP, Nahi Halabi; Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue; Bord Bia’s West Africa Regional Manager, Ese Okpomo; Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole; and Lara Rawa, Founder Lagos Cocktail Week at the African launch of Spirit of Ireland in Nigeria.
Bord Bia’s Regional Director Middle East, India, and Africa, Kieran Fitzgerald; Founder RSVP, Nahi Halabi; Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue; Bord Bia’s West Africa Regional Manager, Ese Okpomo; Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole; and Lara Rawa, Founder Lagos Cocktail Week at the African launch of Spirit of Ireland in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The Trade Mission was organized to leverage the success of Irish food and drinks exports to West Africa, of which Nigeria accounts for 36% in Irish dairy, seafood, and drinks.

The 2-day Trade Mission in Lagos, sees the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, engage in a series of high-level meetings with the Ministry for Agriculture and Food Security, the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme and a roundtable discussion with the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation. The visit will also see the Minister and Jim O’Toole, the CEO of Bord Bia, engage in a series of commercial meetings and trade engagements aimed at strengthening Ireland’s food market position and business ties in Nigeria.

As part of the trade mission in Nigeria, Bord Bia also launched the Spirit of Ireland campaign, a unique training experience delivered by seasoned drinks experts, to tell the story of Irish spirits. The experience tells the history, the renaissance and the future of Irish spirits and provides you with a unique opportunity to hear from some industry innovators across all categories including Irish whiskey, which is the fastest-growing spirits category in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Attendees of Spirit of Ireland launch in Lagos, Nigeria experience Irish distilleries through Virtual reality sets.
Attendees of Spirit of Ireland launch in Lagos, Nigeria experience Irish distilleries through Virtual reality sets. Pulse Nigeria

At the first African launch of the Spirit of Ireland campaign in Lagos, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., said: “Given the renaissance Irish spirits is having globally and its growth trajectory in West Africa, launching Spirit of Ireland in Nigeria was the next obvious choice. The programme has been unveiled in seven global markets to date and today’s launch demonstrates Ireland’s commitment to grow the Irish spirits category in the Nigerian market.”

Bord Bia hosted over 15 Irish spirits companies in Lagos, including Jameson, Grace O’Malley, Teeling, Outcast, and The Shed. The CEO of Bord Bia, Jim O’Toole highlighted, “Bord Bia has invested €1 million over the last four years in the Spirit of Ireland and Nigeria is a key export market for Irish drinks in Africa valued at €9 million. Exports of Irish spirits to Nigeria have grown by 200% in the last five years so this programme is being launched at a time when Ireland is front of mind in Nigeria for its whiskey, gin, poitin, and cream liqueur. Through Spirit of Ireland, Bord Bia has developed a dynamic training experience to tell the story of Irish spirits and we are confident that this campaign will positively influence business leads and commercial success for Irish drinks companies in Lagos.”

Irish spirits are now exported to over 130 countries worldwide. Whiskey is the predominant Irish export to Nigeria, accounting for 80% of exports.

Bord Bia is an Irish state agency with the aim of promoting sales of Irish food, drink and horticulture both in Ireland and abroad. Ireland exports 90% of its food and drink, and last year exports amounted to €16.9 billion (euro). Bord Bia works for small producers by promoting and certifying farmers' markets, and for bigger producers by offering international marketing services.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyBordBia

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

itel's Love Always on CSR initiative enriches education in Nigeria

itel's Love Always on CSR initiative enriches education in Nigeria

Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

Nigerian brand Gia Bridals dazzles with collections at New York Fashion Week

Nigerian brand Gia Bridals dazzles with collections at New York Fashion Week

5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

How to make 'Chanko Nabe' soup Japanese sports personalities use for weight gain

How to make 'Chanko Nabe' soup Japanese sports personalities use for weight gain

5 reasons you shouldn’t move in with your partner before marriage

5 reasons you shouldn’t move in with your partner before marriage

Here's what happens when you drink red wine during your period

Here's what happens when you drink red wine during your period

The world’s most impossible dance believed to have inspired Michael Jackson

The world’s most impossible dance believed to have inspired Michael Jackson

We asked 7 Nigerian men if they would ever consider getting a vasectomy

We asked 7 Nigerian men if they would ever consider getting a vasectomy

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The exhibition was at the Royal Academy of Arts [Perthnow]

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Polyandry is a form of polygamy where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time [kokotv]

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Yoruba tribal marks were once seen as a symbol of beauty [TamilahPhotography]

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy