Independence Day: 15 photos of Nigerians celebrating Independence day in 1960
From fireworks to dance troupes, masquerades, even a state banquet where dignitaries mingled and danced was held.
As expected there were lots of celebrations around the country especially in the then capital, Lagos. From fireworks to dance troupes, masquerades, even a state banquet where dignitaries mingled and danced was held.
The celebrations were also topped by a grand ceremony hosted by the prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. At the time, Nnamdi Azikiwe was governor-general, a role shared with Sir James Wilson Robertson.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was still the country's sovereign, was represented by a member of the British royal family, Princess Alexandra.
In celebration of Nigeria's Independence, Pulse has rounded up 15 photos from Nigerians celebrating back in 1960.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng