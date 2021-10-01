RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Independence Day: 15 photos of Nigerians celebrating Independence day in 1960

From fireworks to dance troupes, masquerades, even a state banquet where dignitaries mingled and danced was held.

Nigeria's indepedence at 1960 [Credit - Nigerian Archives]
Nigeria's indepedence at 1960 [Credit - Nigerian Archives]
As expected there were lots of celebrations around the country especially in the then capital, Lagos. From fireworks to dance troupes, masquerades, even a state banquet where dignitaries mingled and danced was held.

How Nigeria was birthed

The celebrations were also topped by a grand ceremony hosted by the prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. At the time, Nnamdi Azikiwe was governor-general, a role shared with Sir James Wilson Robertson.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was still the country's sovereign, was represented by a member of the British royal family, Princess Alexandra.

In celebration of Nigeria's Independence, Pulse has rounded up 15 photos from Nigerians celebrating back in 1960.

The photo shows Nigerians celebrating the first ever Independence day in London (Credit - The Guardian)
The photo shows Nigerians celebrating the first ever Independence day in London (Credit - The Guardian)
The celebrations were also topped by a grand ceremony hosted by the prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Credit - Lost Photos)
The celebrations were also topped by a grand ceremony hosted by the prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Credit - Lost Photos)
Tafawa Balewa delivering his speech (Credit - Lost Photos)
Tafawa Balewa delivering his speech (Credit - Lost Photos)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa giving his Independence day speech 1960 (Credit - africanspotlightcom)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa giving his Independence day speech 1960 (Credit - africanspotlightcom)
Nigeria's indepedence at 1960 [Credit - Nigerian Archives]
Nigeria's indepedence at 1960 [Credit - Nigerian Archives]
A state banquet where dignitaries mingled and danced was held (Credit - Nigerian Archives)
A state banquet where dignitaries mingled and danced was held (Credit - Nigerian Archives)
Nigerians celebrating (Credit - Google)
Nigerians celebrating (Credit - Google)
From L to R; Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe, Tafawa Balewa on Independence day (Credit - Buzz Nigeria)
From L to R; Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe, Tafawa Balewa on Independence day (Credit - Buzz Nigeria)
Nigeria celebrates her Independence in 1960 [Credit - Lost PHOTOS]
Nigeria celebrates her Independence in 1960 [Credit - Lost PHOTOS]
Dignitaries at Nigeria’s Independence (Credit - iStock)
Dignitaries at Nigeria's Independence (Credit - iStock)
As expected there were lots of celebrations around the country especially in the then capital, Lagos (CrEDit - Nigerian Archives)
As expected there were lots of celebrations around the country especially in the then capital, Lagos (CrEDit - Nigerian Archives)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir James Wilson Robertson, Queen Elizabeth II, who was still the country’s sovereign, was represented by a member of the British royal family, Princess Alexandra (Credit - Nigerian Archives)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir James Wilson Robertson, Queen Elizabeth II, who was still the country's sovereign, was represented by a member of the British royal family, Princess Alexandra (Credit - Nigerian Archives)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir James Wilson Robertson (Google)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir James Wilson Robertson (Google)
Women were dressed in commemorative wrappers (Google)
Women were dressed in commemorative wrappers (Google)

