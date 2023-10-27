How to spot a fake friend in 4 ways

Here's an edited version of your list:

1. Mimicking behavior: Fake friends often mimic your actions and interests insincerely. You could wear a new dress and they will go buy the same thing.

Though some people naturally admire you and copy you in one or two ways, if someone copies your every move and everything you do, it could be a sign that they are envious of you.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Materialistic motives: They show a keen interest in your possessions, and usually want things just because you have them.

They may even go as far as pursuing your partner just because they are with you and not because they truly want them.

3. Unhealthy competition: They seem to be constantly trying to do more than you even if it’s not anything serious. If you buy a new shoe, they’ll try to buy new shoes and a bag.

If you host a party, they will try to hold a bigger party just to make it look like you are in competition.

4. Disregard for privacy: When you share something privately with them, they betray your trust by divulging it in public, often at the wrong time to the wrong crowd, potentially with the intent of embarrassing you and masking it as a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT