RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How-Tos: Ways to prepare stir fry fried rice

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you tired of the fried rice? Then, try a stir fry recipe for some needed spice and zest to your meal.

Shrimp Fried rice is delicious and easy to cook {averiecooks}
Shrimp Fried rice is delicious and easy to cook {averiecooks}

Stir fry is a Chinese cooking method where the ingredients are fried in a frying pan filled with a little oil.

Recommended articles

The great thing about stir fry fried rice is that it is easy to cook and, the preparation doesn’t take a long time.

  1. Sesame oil
  2. Stir fry oil
  3. Sweet onion
  4. Chilli flakes
  5. Salt
  6. Paprika
  7. Garlic paste
  8. Green beans
  9. Basmati rice
  10. Green pepper
  11. Tomatoes
  1. Parboil rice until it is soft and almost done.
  2. Boil the shrimp for 4-5 minutes.
  3. Chop your tomatoes, onions and pepper.
Stir Fry Ingredients {mccormick}
Stir Fry Ingredients {mccormick} Pulse Nigeria
  1. Pour a tablespoon of oil into medium heat. 
  2. Add sesame oil.
  3. Pour all your ingredients into the frying pan ( Sweet onion, green peppers, tomatoes, green beans, sweet corn, chilli flakes, paprika, garlic paste, and salt) and stir.
  4. Add the shrimp and stir.
  5. Then add your rice and stir for a few minutes.

Your stir fry fried rice is ready.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Justin Bieber releases his own video for Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)'

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

4 natural ways to get rid of whiteheads on the nose

If she does not do these 5 things for you, let her go

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'

“If you’ve struggled & money hasn’t come, get married; women hold key to success” – Man claims

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

4 symptoms of candida overgrowth and how to treat it