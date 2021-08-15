Stir fry is a Chinese cooking method where the ingredients are fried in a frying pan filled with a little oil.
How-Tos: Ways to prepare stir fry fried rice
Are you tired of the fried rice? Then, try a stir fry recipe for some needed spice and zest to your meal.
The great thing about stir fry fried rice is that it is easy to cook and, the preparation doesn’t take a long time.
Ingredients needed for stir fry fried rice
- Sesame oil
- Stir fry oil
- Sweet onion
- Chilli flakes
- Salt
- Paprika
- Garlic paste
- Green beans
- Basmati rice
- Green pepper
- Tomatoes
Pre-cooking process
- Parboil rice until it is soft and almost done.
- Boil the shrimp for 4-5 minutes.
- Chop your tomatoes, onions and pepper.
Cooking process
- Pour a tablespoon of oil into medium heat.
- Add sesame oil.
- Pour all your ingredients into the frying pan ( Sweet onion, green peppers, tomatoes, green beans, sweet corn, chilli flakes, paprika, garlic paste, and salt) and stir.
- Add the shrimp and stir.
- Then add your rice and stir for a few minutes.
Your stir fry fried rice is ready.
