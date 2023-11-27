ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make shawarma bread using oats

Making oat wraps is a simple and healthy alternative to traditional flour-based wraps.

oat wraps
Here's a basic recipe for oat wraps:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil (optional, for flavor)
  • Additional seasonings or herbs (optional, for flavor)

Instructions:

Blend the oats:

  • In a blender or food processor, grind the oats into a fine flour-like consistency.

Mix ingredients:

  • In a bowl, combine the oat flour, water, salt, and olive oil. If you want to add extra flavor, consider adding herbs or spices to the mixture. Mix until you have a smooth, pourable batter.

Let the batter rest:

  • Allow the batter to rest for about 10-15 minutes. This allows the oats to absorb the liquid and makes the batter easier to work with.

Cook the wraps:

  • Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. If necessary, lightly grease the surface with a small amount of oil or cooking spray.
  • Pour a small amount of batter onto the skillet, swirling it around to spread it thinly and evenly. You want to create a thin layer for your wrap.
  • Cook for 2-3 minutes on one side until the edges start to lift, and the bottom is golden brown. Flip and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes on the other side.

Repeat:

  • Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
Serve:

  • Once cooked, transfer the oat wraps to a plate and let them cool slightly before filling.

Fill and enjoy:

  • Fill your oat wraps with your favorite ingredients such as vegetables, grilled chicken, or any other preferred filling.

Feel free to experiment with the recipe to suit your taste preferences. Oat wraps can be a versatile and nutritious option for various meals, from breakfast to lunch or dinner.

