These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

Nigerian cakes are popular for their simple yet satisfying taste. Unlike their layered and adorned foreign counterparts with whipped cream and other flavours, Nigerian cakes offer no-frills but are so delicious.
Are there certain ingredients and recipes that make Nigerian cakes taste better?
An online discussion on X (formerly Twitter) had diasporans talking about how Nigerian cake is typically better than the cakes they eat in other countries. Nigerian cakes focus on core flavours and a smooth texture.
Key ingredients that make Nigerian cakes taste better
1. Plain flour and not self-rising flour
For the Nigerian Cake recipe to work, plain flour is needed and not self-rising flour because self-rising flour lacks the required amount of baking powder, which is a leavening agent. Better outcomes are guaranteed with plain flour since plain flour gives you more control over how much baking powder is applied.
2. Margarine and not butter
Due to high costs and poor electricity, margarine is typically used in Nigerian cakes because butter requires refrigeration. Use butter and margarine if you want to create a cake that is uniquely Nigerian. If you are using butter, to ensure a smooth consistency, remove the butter from the refrigerator the day before baking to let it melt.
3. Granulated sugar, not caster sugar
The normal sugar for cakes is caster sugar. It is a finely granulated sugar that's purely white. However, Nigerians use granulated sugar. Grinding granulated sugar a bit before adding it to butter for creaming reduces the size of sugar grains and shortens the creaming time.
4. Brandy
Because cakes contain eggs, brandy is an essential preservative that keeps the cake from going bad. For cakes that will be kept on the counter for a few days, this is quite crucial, but brandy is not needed if the cake is frozen after cooling and will be eaten immediately.
5. Powdered milk
Due to the cost and access to liquid milk, Nigerian bakers typically use powdered milk. However, sometimes milk is even scarcely used since it reduces the shelf life.
How to make Nigerian cake
Essential ingredients
- 2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 1 cup of vegetable oil
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1 cup of granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
To create a delicious Nigerian cake, follow these steps:
- Preparation: Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease your cake pans.
- Mixing: Cream together butter (or margarine) and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually incorporate eggs, then gently fold in dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, and baking soda). Finally, stir in milk and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Baking: Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- Cooling: Let cakes cool in pans for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
