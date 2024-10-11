How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

However, it's an easy recipe that can be replicated at home and has an interesting invention story.

Here’s how Capri-Sun was invented

Capri-Sun, a juice concentrate-based drink brand, was invented in 1969 by a man known as Rudolf Wild in Germany.

Rudolf Wild's vision was to create a fruit drink without artificial additives. It was made for children and families as a healthier alternative to other unhealthy juice boxes sold at that time.

The drink contained natural fruit juices, fewer preservatives, and no artificial sweeteners or colours.

Originally introduced as Capri-Sonne in West Germany, it's now known worldwide as Capri-Sun. While Wild Flavours initially manufactured it, the brand has since been licensed to other countries.

Capri-Sun is packaged in distinctive laminated foil pouches, often featuring transparent bottoms and plastic straws.

It is made in a wide range of flavours, but orange remains its most popular choice globally.

How to make Capri-Sun at home

Pulse Nigeria

If you plan to make Capri-Sun at home, here’s what you need to know:

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice 8 cups filtered water 3/4 - 1 cup raw agave nectar Fresh lemon and lime slices to garnish Ziplock bags Straws

Directions