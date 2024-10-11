Capri-Sun is one of the world's most popular juice brands. It is sold in over 100 countries, and, as of 2023, approximately 6 billion pouches were sold annually.
How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention
Are you tired of buying small packs of Capri-Sun and not being satisfied with it? Here’s how to make it at home.
However, it's an easy recipe that can be replicated at home and has an interesting invention story.
Here’s how Capri-Sun was invented
Capri-Sun, a juice concentrate-based drink brand, was invented in 1969 by a man known as Rudolf Wild in Germany.
Rudolf Wild's vision was to create a fruit drink without artificial additives. It was made for children and families as a healthier alternative to other unhealthy juice boxes sold at that time.
The drink contained natural fruit juices, fewer preservatives, and no artificial sweeteners or colours.
Originally introduced as Capri-Sonne in West Germany, it's now known worldwide as Capri-Sun. While Wild Flavours initially manufactured it, the brand has since been licensed to other countries.
Capri-Sun is packaged in distinctive laminated foil pouches, often featuring transparent bottoms and plastic straws.
It is made in a wide range of flavours, but orange remains its most popular choice globally.
How to make Capri-Sun at home
If you plan to make Capri-Sun at home, here’s what you need to know:
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 8 cups filtered water
- 3/4 - 1 cup raw agave nectar
- Fresh lemon and lime slices to garnish
- Ziplock bags
- Straws
Directions
- Mix all the ingredients in a big pitcher.
- Fill the mixture into a ziplock bag.
- Decorate with slices of lime and fresh lemon.
- Keep refrigerated.
- When you're ready to sip, gently unzip and put the straw in.
