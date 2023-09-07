ADVERTISEMENT
How to have a Detty December in Ghana

Temi Iwalaiye

Thinking of December plans already? Apart from visiting the Black Star square, what else can you do in Ghana?

Twist Night Club Accra [viewghana]
You might have to halt those plans to fly all over Europe; the naira-to-dollar exchange rate and the cost of air travel are not even smiling. You can simply travel to see our next-door neighbour, Ghana. Regarded by many as Nigeria’s twin, here’s how to enjoy your December in Ghana:

After the highly acclaimed Ghana Year of Return, Ghana has become a sought-after destination for celebrities. Idris Elba, Chance the Rapper, and even the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, are just a few of the influential individuals who have been drawn to the allure of this country.

On December 2nd, two very popular events happen in Ghana, a creative art festival and Rhythm on the Runway. It’s perfect for those who love the arts and fashion and you would see quite a number of international celebrities in attendance.

Go paragliding in Kwahu [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

If you are an adventurous person, you can go parasailing in Ghana. You are attached to a boat while you glide on the water. You can also ride a paraglide, which is quite similar to what you do with a parachute. You can also take long canopy walks at Kakum National Park. You can also go on cruise boats or organize a cruise or yacht party with your friends.

There is an entire street of nightclubs in Ghana called Bantama Night Street in Kumasi. There are other clubs like the London Bridge in Cape Town and Osu in Accra, Twist Night Club in Accra as well as fun beach houses. These nightclubs are usually ‘popping' and you would be sure to have a good time, not to mention celebrity sightings.

Visit Elmina castle [Lauresanders] Pulse Nigeria

Ghana is soaked with a lot of history, and it would be an atrocity to visit Ghana without visiting these historical places. From the white and beautiful Elmina Castle to the Lighthouse to the Larabanga mosque built like little boats with spikes, there are many places to feed your eyes and ears with culture.

Burna Boy performing in Ghana [pulseghana] Pulse Nigeria

In December, there are so many parties happening, from the week-long Ghana Garden and Flower Show starting on December 13th to the All White VIP party to the Afrofuture concert on December 28th to 29th, there is a lot of fun to go around.

You can definitely have a Detty December in Ghana. It’s no wonder many celebrities like Wizkid love to spend December there. On a final note and as some sort of warning for you, you should go to Ghana with as much money as you have, as tourists usually have to pay more than others.

