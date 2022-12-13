How to finesse your way to lunch at work without cooking or ordering food

Times are hard, and not all workplaces will give you a free lunch, but that’s not to say you can’t always get a free lunch at work.

Be friendly

Now, if you are stuck up and proud then it’s impossible for any of the things we tell you to work. Generally, being everyone’s friend increases the chances of having more people to finesse.

Hover around the kitchen a lot

Sitting in one place won’t get you anywhere, you need to pop up at the kitchen at intervals, then you can see your coworker eating and just ask for a taste, you may then proceed to take a large spoonful or two. Do all these with a smile.

Ask to be included in food orders

This is a risk, but you can bank on people’s propensity to forget. When they are ordering food just ask for them to order for you and keep saying you’ll send the money until they forget.

Get a work bae