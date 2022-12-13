Here’s how to make sure you always eat in the office even when you don’t have money.
How to finesse your way to lunch at work without cooking or ordering food
Robert Greene, author of 48 Laws of Power, said 'always despise the free lunch' but he may not be aware of the sapa happening currently.
Times are hard, and not all workplaces will give you a free lunch, but that’s not to say you can’t always get a free lunch at work.
Be friendly
Now, if you are stuck up and proud then it’s impossible for any of the things we tell you to work. Generally, being everyone’s friend increases the chances of having more people to finesse.
Hover around the kitchen a lot
Sitting in one place won’t get you anywhere, you need to pop up at the kitchen at intervals, then you can see your coworker eating and just ask for a taste, you may then proceed to take a large spoonful or two. Do all these with a smile.
Ask to be included in food orders
This is a risk, but you can bank on people’s propensity to forget. When they are ordering food just ask for them to order for you and keep saying you’ll send the money until they forget.
Get a work bae
This is where having the work husband or wife comes in handy. Of course, the nature of the relationship doesn’t have to be sexual, but it should be close enough that when you ask for lunch, they would gladly order for you.
