Here is how to fast according to your menstrual cycle

Samiah Ogunlowo

By understanding the unique demands of your cycle, you can make fasting work for you, supporting hormonal balance and well-being.

Every woman's cycle is different [Avant Gynecology]
Every woman's cycle is different [Avant Gynecology]

To achieve optimal health and well-being, it is important to understand and work with this cycle.

One popular approach to weight loss and improved health is intermittent fasting, which involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting.

This method has been shown to have many benefits for overall well-being.

However, did you know that you can customise your fasting schedule to align with your menstrual phases?

This article explores how to do intermittent fasting according to your menstrual cycle, ensuring that you harness its potential benefits while supporting your hormonal balance.

During your period, your body needs nourishment and energy to cope with the physical demands of menstruation. Instead of fasting, focus on maintaining a balanced diet rich in iron, vitamins, and minerals.

Incorporate leafy greens, lean proteins, and whole grains to support your energy levels and help combat any menstrual discomfort.

As you move into the follicular phase, your energy typically starts to rise. This is an ideal time to ease into intermittent fasting.

Begin with a 12-hour fasting window overnight and gradually extend it to 14-16 hours as your body adapts. This phase aligns with your body's natural inclination for increased physical activity and reduced cravings.

Ovulation is a time of heightened fertility and energy. Continue with your fasting routine, but be mindful of your hydration and nutrient intake.

Opt for hydrating foods like cucumber and watermelon during your eating window to support your body's increased temperature and metabolic activity.

The luteal phase can bring mood swings and cravings. To mitigate these symptoms, maintain your fasting schedule but prioritise nutrient-dense foods.

Incorporate complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein to stabilise your blood sugar levels and mood. If cravings are intense, consider shorter fasting windows.

Intermittent fasting can be a powerful tool for promoting overall health, but it's essential to sync it with your menstrual cycle to ensure that you're providing your body with the care it needs at each phase.

By understanding the unique demands of your cycle, you can make fasting work for you, supporting hormonal balance and well-being.

Remember that every woman's cycle is different, so listen to your body and adjust your fasting schedule as needed.

