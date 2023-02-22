ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

Oghenerume Progress

The Benin people are known for their traditional attires especially their beautiful coral beads.

Coral beads owned by the Benin people
Coral beads owned by the Benin people

The Benin people located in the southern part of Nigeria are well known for their beautiful traditional attire that showcases coral beads. These beads decorate the Benin royals and are also used by brides during cultural events. They come in different sizes and weights and are worn on the necks, heads, legs, and hands of the Benin people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Coral beads worn by people from the Benin tribe come in different types such as Ivie - worn only by Benin Obas and Chiefs and then there is Ekan which looks greyish. Coral beads worn by the Benin people date back to ancient Benin and it is a huge part of their dress sense, lifestyle, culture, and tradition of these people.

Benin people coral beads
Benin people coral beads Pulse Nigeria

The coral beads are significant to the Benin people because they serve different purposes. These beads are used to symbolise royalty and how important an occasion is. The coral beads are used to tell when an Oba is promoting a person to become a chief.

It can also be used to signify punishment as Chiefs that have been deemed disloyal are banned from wearing coral beads.

Coral Beads
Coral Beads Pulse Nigeria

Coral beads are also used by the Oba to propose to a lady he is interested in. The bride also wears a beaded crown called ‘Okuju’ during the wedding ceremony. For the other members of the society, coral beads are also worn on special occasions such as weddings, coronations, and funerals.

Some ladies also use coral beads as a sign of feminine beauty. They wear it on their waists in a bid to emphasise their slim waist and curved hips.

A Benin-Bride adorned with coral beads
A Benin-Bride adorned with coral beads Pulse Nigeria

There is also a special festival dedicated to coral beads in the Benin kingdom called Ugie Ivie which is celebrated yearly. During this festival, the Benin people communicate with the spirit world and the wearing of beads within the Benin Kingdom is prohibited until after the festival is over.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

The ultimate Election Day style guide

The ultimate Election Day style guide

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

5 reasons you need to eat cabbage more

5 reasons you need to eat cabbage more

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best

How to get the right closure after a breakup

How to get the right closure after a breakup

5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you

5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you

How much blood do women lose during their periods?

How much blood do women lose during their periods?

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

The Sapeurs impeccably dressed [Kumakonda]

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

fifty koko currency Nigeria (Scooper)

A trip down memory lane: Timeline of currency in Nigeria