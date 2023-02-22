Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

Coral beads worn by people from the Benin tribe come in different types such as Ivie - worn only by Benin Obas and Chiefs and then there is Ekan which looks greyish. Coral beads worn by the Benin people date back to ancient Benin and it is a huge part of their dress sense, lifestyle, culture, and tradition of these people.

The coral beads are significant to the Benin people because they serve different purposes. These beads are used to symbolise royalty and how important an occasion is. The coral beads are used to tell when an Oba is promoting a person to become a chief.

It can also be used to signify punishment as Chiefs that have been deemed disloyal are banned from wearing coral beads.

Coral beads are also used by the Oba to propose to a lady he is interested in. The bride also wears a beaded crown called ‘Okuju’ during the wedding ceremony. For the other members of the society, coral beads are also worn on special occasions such as weddings, coronations, and funerals.

Some ladies also use coral beads as a sign of feminine beauty. They wear it on their waists in a bid to emphasise their slim waist and curved hips.

