RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Google Doodle celebrates famous playwright, Ola Rotimi

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Google Doodle honours famous playwright, Ola Rotimi

Ola Rotimi's doddle on Google's homepage
Ola Rotimi's doddle on Google's homepage

If you’ve opened your google browser today, there is a high chance you've seen the Ola Rotimi's doodle.

Recommended articles

Today, Wednesday April 13th, 2022 is Ola Rotimi’s posthumous birthday and Google has honoured him by making him their doodle.

On Google's browser homepage, a bespectacled Black man with a receding hairline and scrubby beards has an open book in his hands.

In the background, three figures are acting in a play that looks like a scene from 'The gods are not to blame'.

Ola Rotimi was born on 13 April 1938 and died on 18th August 2000 at the age of 62. He was nicknamed 'a complete man of the theatre' because he was an actor, director, choreographer and designer.

He spent the 90s in the Caribbean and the United States because of the political climate of Nigeria where he taught at the Macalester College in Minnesota. In 2000, he came back to Nigeria and lectured at Obafemi Awolowo University till his death.

Some of his most famous works are, 'The gods are not to blame', similar to Oedipus Rex, 'Our Husband has gone mad again', 'Kurumi and the Prodigal', and 'Ovonramwen Nogbaisi' about the ancient Benin empire.

He would have been 84 years old today.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Every man should ejaculate at least 21 times a month - Study finds

Every man should ejaculate at least 21 times a month - Study finds

Skincare Secrets: Is there any difference between whitening, brightening and lightening your skin?

Skincare Secrets: Is there any difference between whitening, brightening and lightening your skin?

Google Doodle celebrates famous playwright, Ola Rotimi

Google Doodle celebrates famous playwright, Ola Rotimi

Fashion Police: Ranking Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Ranking Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Dear women, men fake orgasms too: Here's how

Dear women, men fake orgasms too: Here's how

Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off

Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Top 5 locations for a destination wedding in Africa

Trending

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

Travelling in Africa as a Nigerian

5 easy steps to make and sell NFTs

NFTs of a bored ape [Tweak.com]

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name