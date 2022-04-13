Google Doodle celebrates famous playwright, Ola Rotimi

Today, Wednesday April 13th, 2022 is Ola Rotimi’s posthumous birthday and Google has honoured him by making him their doodle.

On Google's browser homepage, a bespectacled Black man with a receding hairline and scrubby beards has an open book in his hands.

In the background, three figures are acting in a play that looks like a scene from 'The gods are not to blame'.

Ola Rotimi was born on 13 April 1938 and died on 18th August 2000 at the age of 62. He was nicknamed 'a complete man of the theatre' because he was an actor, director, choreographer and designer.

He spent the 90s in the Caribbean and the United States because of the political climate of Nigeria where he taught at the Macalester College in Minnesota. In 2000, he came back to Nigeria and lectured at Obafemi Awolowo University till his death.

Some of his most famous works are, 'The gods are not to blame', similar to Oedipus Rex, 'Our Husband has gone mad again', 'Kurumi and the Prodigal', and 'Ovonramwen Nogbaisi' about the ancient Benin empire.