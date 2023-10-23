ADVERTISEMENT
Google celebrates Rashidi Yekini’s 60th posthumous birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Google highlighted that Yekini did not only score the first goal of the game, but also the first World Cup goal for Nigeria.

Yekini, born on 23 October 1963 led Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. Google said, “Not only did he score the first goal of the game, but also the first World Cup goal for Nigeria.

Overcome with excitement and pride, he ran into the net and clutched it with both arms while cheering and crying tears of joy.

”Many consider it one of the most iconic goal celebrations in football history and it served as inspiration for today’s Doodle artwork.”

The doodle’s colour resembles the Nigerian flag. In the doodle, a goalpost can be seen and Rashidi Yekini in action. NAN reports that the late striker was named the 1993 African player of the Year and was the top scorer with eight goals.

He made Nigeria qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 1994, where he scored Nigeria’s first-ever goal in a World Cup, in a 3–0 win against Bulgaria in the United States.

The legendary Yekini died on May 4, 2012, at the age of 48 and remains Nigeria’s all-time record goal poacher, scoring 37 goals in 58 international appearances for Nigeria between 1994 and 1998.

