Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGoldberg

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.

Recommended articles

In addition to the substantial cash prizes, winners of Ariya Omoluabi 2023 will gain invaluable exposure, mentoring, and promotional opportunities to propel their careers in the music industry.

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria

Ariya Omoluabi is a celebration of Yoruba musical talent, culture, and values which provides a unique platform for aspiring musicians to showcase their skills, gain recognition, and take their careers to new heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s edition will feature exceptional talents performing genres such as Fuji, Yoruba-Hip-Hop, and Juju. Contestants will compete in a series of electrifying performances, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent, creativity, and stage presence.

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria

Interested contestants are encouraged to download a preferred version of the show's signature tune which is available on the brand’s social media pages, record a minute video of themselves, and upload it on social media while also tagging the brand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CurgQy-g4Jl/

The musical show auditioning which will hold in Abeokuta, Lagos, Ibadan, and Akure, from July 19th, 2023, will also serve as a platform to choose the talents that will participate in the show.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria

Kunle Aroyehun, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager Beer, expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the event.

He said, "We are thrilled to kick off Ariya Omoluabi 2023. This year, we are taking it to a whole new level with an unprecedented N50 million prize pool. Goldberg is committed to empowering upcoming talents in Fuji, Juju, and Yoruba hip-hop genres and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents. We believe this generous prize fund will enable them to further their careers and achieve their dreams.’’

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria

The 2023 edition of Ariya Omoluabi will see ace music producer, ID Cabasa, return as judge while he will be joined on the panel by rapper, Reminisce, and singer, Niniola Apata. Bukunmi Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie will serve as host of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judges of the show will evaluate each performance, providing valuable feedback and selecting the winners based on their talent, stage presence, and musical prowess.

Goldberg Ariya Omoluabi 2023 will air on Sound City TV, ON TV by 8:00 pm on Sundays, from Sunday 30th July 2023 to Sunday 17th September 2023. Additionally, each episode will also be available on digital platforms including social media and the brand’s YouTube channel.

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria

Ariya Omoluabi 2023 promises to be an extraordinary showcase of musical talent, entertainment, and celebration of culture.

The brand, therefore invites music enthusiasts and aspiring musicians on this thrilling journey to find the next big deal in music.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.
Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs. Pulse Nigeria

_----_

#FeatureByGoldberg

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Find out

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Find out

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

Why diet soda is more dangerous than regular soda

Why diet soda is more dangerous than regular soda

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’

4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Exploring Ghana

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

UAE banned Nigerians last year [expactica]

5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

Countries that will pay you money when you give birth [verywell]

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth