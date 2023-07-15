Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs.

In addition to the substantial cash prizes, winners of Ariya Omoluabi 2023 will gain invaluable exposure, mentoring, and promotional opportunities to propel their careers in the music industry.

Ariya Omoluabi is a celebration of Yoruba musical talent, culture, and values which provides a unique platform for aspiring musicians to showcase their skills, gain recognition, and take their careers to new heights.

This year’s edition will feature exceptional talents performing genres such as Fuji, Yoruba-Hip-Hop, and Juju. Contestants will compete in a series of electrifying performances, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent, creativity, and stage presence.

Interested contestants are encouraged to download a preferred version of the show's signature tune which is available on the brand’s social media pages, record a minute video of themselves, and upload it on social media while also tagging the brand.

The musical show auditioning which will hold in Abeokuta, Lagos, Ibadan, and Akure, from July 19th, 2023, will also serve as a platform to choose the talents that will participate in the show.

Kunle Aroyehun, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager Beer, expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the event.

He said, "We are thrilled to kick off Ariya Omoluabi 2023. This year, we are taking it to a whole new level with an unprecedented N50 million prize pool. Goldberg is committed to empowering upcoming talents in Fuji, Juju, and Yoruba hip-hop genres and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents. We believe this generous prize fund will enable them to further their careers and achieve their dreams.’’

The 2023 edition of Ariya Omoluabi will see ace music producer, ID Cabasa, return as judge while he will be joined on the panel by rapper, Reminisce, and singer, Niniola Apata. Bukunmi Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie will serve as host of the show.

The judges of the show will evaluate each performance, providing valuable feedback and selecting the winners based on their talent, stage presence, and musical prowess.

Goldberg Ariya Omoluabi 2023 will air on Sound City TV, ON TV by 8:00 pm on Sundays, from Sunday 30th July 2023 to Sunday 17th September 2023. Additionally, each episode will also be available on digital platforms including social media and the brand’s YouTube channel.

Ariya Omoluabi 2023 promises to be an extraordinary showcase of musical talent, entertainment, and celebration of culture.

The brand, therefore invites music enthusiasts and aspiring musicians on this thrilling journey to find the next big deal in music.

