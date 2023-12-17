GLOWFUX Charity Concert 2023 honours Babajimi Benson, MultiChoice Nigeria, Olori Ogunsanwo, AKModel Properties boss

As the countdown intensifies, the organisers are unwrapping captivating details about an event that is poised to beat the rhythm of joy, honour, and benevolence in the hearts of attendees.

Bearing the resonant theme, "BREAKING BARRIERS, BONDING WITH LOVE," the GLOWFUX Charity Concert 2023 is not merely an event; it is a grand celebration of humanity.

At its core lies the illustrious GLOWFUX Hall of Charity, an opulent sanctuary where the names of compassionate souls and benevolent organisations are forever immortalised in glistening gold.

This year, a new cadre of extraordinary individuals and entities, recognised for their remarkable humanitarian contributions, will be inducted into this prestigious hall.

Among the illustrious awardees is the esteemed CEO of AKModel Group, Dr. Builder Abdulhakeem Odegade, named GLOWFUX Man of the Year 2023, and the resplendent Queen of Ilara Epe Kingdom, HRM Olori Bolanle Ogunsanwo, honoured as GLOWFUX Woman of the Year.

MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd, the premier pay TV platform in Nigeria, will receive the esteemed GLOWFUX Socially Responsible Brand of the Year 2023 award, while Favour Ogbodo-Benson's JTAH Foundation earns the title of GLOWFUX NGO of the Year 2023.

The pinnacle of humanitarian recognition, the GLOWFUX Detribalised Philanthropist award for 2023, will be bestowed upon the erudite lawmaker, Rep. Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

The event will be graced by distinguished personalities, including RT. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, and Alhaji (Dr.) Adebola Ismail Akindele, GMD of Courteville Business Solutions as Special Guests of Honour.

Adding a touch of grace to the event, Mrs. Afolashade Banjo, the First Lady of Ikorodu North LCDA, and Prince (Dr.) Jacob Olubanji Akindele, Editorial Board Member of The Guardian Newspaper, are designated as Mother and Father of the Day.

The esteemed gathering will also benefit from the wisdom and insights of Guest Speakers Mr. Babatunde Olowu, Founder of Oral Works & Pep Talk, and Rotarian (Mrs.) Uyi Abike Sowobi, Past Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 9110.

Additionally, the GLOWFUX Charity Concert 2023 will mark a significant milestone with the official unveiling and inauguration of a new NGO, adding an extra layer of purpose to the momentous occasion.

This new organisation aims to further amplify the impact of collective goodwill, solidifying the project's commitment to fostering positive change in the community.

As the curtains rise on this exciting chapter, attendees can anticipate witnessing the birth of a new force for good, dedicated to making a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.

Promising an elevated experience, the organisers have curated a day filled with engaging activities, including an array of play items for children, games, horse rides, giveaways, and a plethora of culinary delights.

The event's entertainment line-up boasts the presence of renowned figures such as Adigun Olowe, Akorede Son of DSource, Princephelar, Hilary Jackson, Da'Fresh Olorin, Dom Sax, Meyrah, Vanessa Jones, Anthony CFR, First Class Comedy, FKM Comedy, Daddy Yo, MC Wadada, who will join forces to spread joy to the less fortunate.

A novel addition to this year's edition is that the traditional GLOWFUX Carpet, will be elegantly managed by the charismatic trio of EAS TV's Lizzy Oluwatomisin, popular OAP Victoba, and the rising literary sensation Sandra.

Adding to the festivities, attendees will have the opportunity to capture memories with Santa Claus and enjoy kiddies' play items, including a bouncy castle and trampoline, generously sponsored by Headway Events.

This enthralling event is scheduled to unfold on December 28 at the picturesque Dan & Den frontage, Elegushi Beach, Lekki, Lagos. The GLOWFUX Carpet will roll out from 11 am to 12:30 pm, paving the way for the main event from 12:30 pm to 6 pm.

Admission is free, but eager participants must register, ensuring an immersive experience for all. Guests are encouraged to bring gift items for the beneficiary homes, further amplifying the spirit of giving.

GLOWFUX 2022 is made possible through the generous support of iCare Foundation, Habeeb Okunola Foundation, Oba Elegushi, Hand Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Courteville Plc, Corsican Brothers, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Unilever Nig, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Malens Diagnostics, AKModel Properties, and Viju Industries.

Other are: Seniors Well Being Foundation, Dan & Den Lounge, Zekod Farms, Kingsmead Schools, Epee Tech Solution (Official Cinematographers), BEETH Events Concepts (Official Caterers), Seven-Up Bottling Company (Official Drinks Company), Sangloos Media (Official Photography Company), Headway (Official Decorations/Kiddies Games Company), and DJ MAP (Official DJ).

The media landscape will be abuzz with the resonance of GLOWFUX, thanks to the event's media partners, including AIT, KRAKS TV, Pulse.ng, Global Excellence Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, newspop.com, thestatusng.blogspot.com, mockinbird.com.ng, omonaijablog.com.ng, theelitesng.com, freedomonline.com.ng, freelanews.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, societyreporters.com, saharaweeklyng.com, thecitypulsenews.com, and pmexpressng.com.

GLOWFUX Charity Concert, a production of FANAFILLIT Integrated Concepts, promises a day of transcendent joy, unity, and boundless love, proving that when hearts converge for a noble cause, barriers are not just broken; they are obliterated in the radiant glow of humanity's collective compassion.

