Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Whisky connoisseurs, enthusiasts and a host of other distinguished guests eagerly gathered to witness the highly anticipated launch of Glenfiddich's latest masterpiece—the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura.

From the mesmerising cherry-blossom themed garden set-up to the stunning Japanese-inspired outfits, here's an enthralling rundown of how the event unfolded:

The enchanted garden

If you've ever attended a nighttime Hanami party in Tokyo, you will understand the magical effect of blooming cherry blossoms combined with the twinkling fairy lights. That's precisely the experience that awaited guests as they arrived at the venue.

The ambience resembled a picturesque cherry blossom park, immersing guests in a captivating atmosphere. The air exuded serenity and tranquillity, creating a space that felt otherworldly as if time had momentarily stood still for this extraordinary occasion.

With his quick wit and magnetic charisma, the host, Oscar, effortlessly charmed the guests, setting the tone for an evening filled with sophistication and indulgence.

Distinguished personalities from various fields, including prominent figures from the worlds of business, arts, and entertainment, were in attendance, lending an air of excitement and anticipation to the event.

To further elevate the ambience to new heights, the event featured captivating musical performances by Brymo, Maze X Mxtreme, and the Prime String Quartet.

The fusion of art, culture and soul-stirring music created an immersive atmosphere that left an indelible mark on the memories of all who attended.

The culinary exploration

Pulse Nigeria

Curated by the talented Chef Atim from Afrolems, the culinary experience showcased a delightful fusion of Japanese and African influences, paying tribute to the cultural diversity and journey of the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura whisky.

Every dish, such as the crispy Sakura salmon infused with zobo, was thoughtfully crafted to harmonise with the essence of the whisky, resulting in a symphony of flavours. Each bite was a testament to Afrolems’ culinary artistry and creativity.

Pulse Nigeria

The Afro-Japanese style fusion

Lagos isn’t known as the fashion capital for nothing; guests effortlessly blended the elegance of traditional Japanese garments with the boldness of African fashion resulting in a stunning juxtaposition of styles that paid homage to both cultures.

Pulse Nigeria

Vibrant colours, intricate Kimono and Obi patterns and minimalist designs were the order of the day, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry that defines both these traditions.

This seamless amalgamation of two distinct styles not only showcased the attendees' fashion-forwardness but also celebrated the beauty of cultural diversity and the harmony that emerges from embracing different heritages.

Pulse Nigeria

The Grand Yozakura whisky tasting

Priced at the retail cost of ₦‎2,500,000 per bottle, guests were granted the rare opportunity to indulge in the exquisite flavours of the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura, allowing them to immerse themselves in the sensory journey that only this extraordinary spirit could offer. It was also the perfect opportunity to explore and relish a variety of Japanese-inspired cocktails.

Pulse Nigeria

The Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura stands as a pinnacle of exclusivity and sophistication. Its remarkable journey begins with a 29-year ageing process in handpicked oak casks, imbuing the whisky with complexity and refinement.

The climax of this extraordinary maturation takes place in rare ex-Awamori casks from Okinawa, Japan. These exceptional casks infuse the whisky with distinct attributes, resulting in a harmonious fusion of flavours and aromas. With a velvety texture that caresses the palate, the whisky unveils a tapestry of flavours—subtle ripe fruits, delicate florals, spices, and oak. It is a truly captivating and transformative experience.

Eddie Madaki, the Prestige Manager of William Grants and Sons, shared his delight, stating, "Innovation lies at the heart of what we do, and that is what the Grand Yozakura is all about. For the first time in the world of whiskey creation, we have incorporated Japanese cask finishes as part of our creative process. This fusion of Japanese and Scottish flavours breeds a testament of true innovation and luxurious elegance in the spirit."

Pulse Nigeria

The Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launch event was a truly remarkable affair that showcased the finest, most luxurious whisky, and cultural fusion. Glenfiddich's commitment to excellence was evident in every aspect of the evening, leaving guests with a profound appreciation for the art of whisky making and of course tasting.

For more information about the Glenfiddich Yozakura, visit: www.glenfiddich.com