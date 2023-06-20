ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByColdStone

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!
Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Recommended articles

Have a taste of the feeling along the way, get drizzled and riled up with the Scoop N’ Dog deal, taste the guilt free indulgence with one Hot Dog and one Like It cup size ice cream for as low as N2000, go to any Cold Stone outlet nearest to you to scoop this deal or you can be at the comfort of your home and hop on the official Cold Stone website www.coldstonecreamery.ng and order awayyy. This offer runs from the 1st to the 30th of June 2023.

You only know it is perfect when Cold Stone is involved, you can stay cooked up at home or decide to go have fun in any Cold Stone’s store nearest to you. It is fun time, catch the fun and don’t let go!!!

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!
Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

And when we say Cold Stone you say BOGOF, Okay? Cold Stone!!! BOGOF!!! Everyone’s favorite off the menu is the National Buy One Get One Free!!! Yesss you heard right buy your favorite Cold Stone flavor and get one right back.

If you snooze you lose, visit any Cold Stone outlet nearest to you to indulge in a scoop of lovely, creamy and mouthwatering taste of Cold Stone’s ice cream today. Take a few friends along and taste the feeling.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone’s store nearest to you or visit our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to order online.

Follow us on social media platforms. Twitter: @coldstoneng. Instagram: @coldstonecreamery_nigeria. Facebook: Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByColdStone

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dammy has cooked for over 105 hours [Instagram]

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon

Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

The Nigerian passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries, but the Schengen Area isn't part of its coverage [The Sun Nigeria]

Nearly 40,000 Nigerian applications for Schengen visa failed in 2022

Chef Dammy started her cook-a-thon not long after Hilda Baci's win [Twitter/spiritword]

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy