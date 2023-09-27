FreshYo made 10 fresh millionaires in the Mega Millions Promo!

ADVERTISEMENT
FreshYo drinking yoghurt is a product of Caraway Africa Nigeria Limited produced and hygienically packaged in a world-class, clean manufacturing environment with the goal of providing our consumers with a healthy refreshing yoghurt.
The National Consumer Promotion which started some weeks ago, was designed to show appreciation to new and loyal FreshYo’s consumers as well as provide them an opportunity to win exciting rewards while enjoying the wholesome goodness of FreshYo drinking yoghurt.

Throughout the promo period, every consumer who purchased the FreshYo 1-Litre pack won instant airtime while over 500 lucky consumers won instant cash prizes of ₦5,000 and ₦10,000. Additionally, 10 consumers won the grand prize of 1 million naira at the monthly draws, and another 10 consumers won 100,000 each.

Speaking at the final monthly draw, the Category Manager, Beverages, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to consumers for their active participation throughout the course of the promo, she said;

'‘The promo has availed us an opportunity to showcase how much we acknowledge and appreciate the continuous support of our amazing consumers. We also pledge to continue to serve with unmatched quality.’'

Though the promo has ended, every promo pack of FreshYo 1L still comes with instant airtime reward for consumers to benefit from once the instruction on the pack is followed. For more info on how the promo went down and more update on the brand, follow FreshYo across all social media platforms.

