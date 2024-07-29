ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The foods you choose to eat in the morning can significantly affect your energy levels and alertness throughout the day. While some foods can give you a much-needed energy boost, others might leave you feeling sluggish and sleepy. Here are some foods to avoid in the morning if you want to stay awake and alert.

Foods that make you sleepy - Vecteezy
Foods that make you sleepy - Vecteezy

Recommended articles

Sugary cereals might seem like a quick and easy breakfast option, but they can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a sharp drop.

This fluctuation can result in feelings of fatigue and drowsiness shortly after eating. Instead, opt for whole grain cereals with low sugar content to maintain steady energy levels.

Sugary cereals [GlobalFoodBook]
Sugary cereals [GlobalFoodBook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pastries and doughnuts are high in refined sugars and fats, which can cause a quick surge in energy followed by a crash. The high sugar content can also make you feel sluggish as your body works to process the excess sugar. Choose healthier alternatives like whole grain toast or a piece of fruit for sustained energy.

Custard doughnuts
Custard doughnuts Custard doughnuts Pulse Ghana

While delicious, pancakes are often made with refined flour and topped with sugary syrups, which can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar and subsequent crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can make you feel tired soon after eating. Opt for whole grain versions and top them with fresh fruit and a small amount of natural sweeteners if desired.

How to make fluffy pancakes without eggs [MyKidsLickTheBowl]
How to make fluffy pancakes without eggs [MyKidsLickTheBowl] Pulse Nigeria

White bread is made from refined flour, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels similar to sugary cereals and pastries. This can lead to a decrease in energy and increased drowsiness. Whole grain bread is a better option as it provides more sustained energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fried foods like hash browns and fried eggs are high in fat and can take longer to digest, making you feel sluggish. The heavy nature of fried foods can weigh you down and make you feel sleepy. Opt for baked or boiled alternatives to keep your energy levels stable.

Processed meats such as sausages and bacon are high in fat and sodium, which can make you feel lethargic. The high-fat content can slow down digestion and leave you feeling heavy and tired.

Leaner protein options like turkey or chicken sausages, or even plant-based proteins, are better choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full-fat dairy products like whole milk, cream, and cheese can be heavy on the stomach and slow to digest, leading to feelings of fatigue. If you enjoy dairy in the morning, opt for low-fat or non-dairy alternatives to keep your energy levels up.

Dairy products
Dairy products Pulse

While fruit juices might seem healthy, they often contain high amounts of sugar and lack the fibre found in whole fruits. This can lead to a quick rise in blood sugar followed by a crash, making you feel tired. Eating whole fruits instead of drinking juice is a better option for maintaining energy.

To maintain energy and avoid feelings of drowsiness in the morning, it's important to choose your breakfast foods wisely. Avoiding sugary cereals, pastries, white bread, fried foods, processed meats, heavy dairy products, and fruit juices can help you stay alert and energised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opt for whole grains, lean proteins, fresh fruits, and vegetables to start your day on the right foot. By making mindful food choices, you can ensure that your morning meal sets you up for a productive and energetic day.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

5 interesting uses of AC water

5 interesting uses of AC water

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fufu with light soup

It's not just Ghana, here is a list of African countries that eat fufu

Shorts are a terrible choice for flying [Shutterstock]

Here's why boarding a plane in shorts is a terrible idea

World's quietest room

The quietest room on earth: You win $5 million if you can stay for 1hour

Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better [Recipes]

3 easy ways you can warm eba