Everything you should know before eating edible gold

Oghenerume Progress

Eating of gold dates back to hundreds of years ago.

Will you be exploring this luxury food item soon? [Getty Images]
Will you be exploring this luxury food item soon? [Getty Images]

As surprising as it may sound, there is gold that can be eaten and there are some things you should know about this food item that is now becoming more common.

Edible gold is a luxury food item commonly added to foods for aesthetics. It is made from pure, real gold (usually 22 to 24 karats) that has been pounded, rolled over and formed into sheet transfer leaf format or edible gold flakes.

Edible gold can come in flakes, leaves, dust, and colour spray form. Over the years, edible gold has been used to decorate desserts like cakes, donuts, and ice cream.

Gold-plated steak [Confidentials]
Gold-plated steak [Confidentials]

Eating of gold dates back in time to hundreds of years ago. It is said that the people in far Eastern civilisation ate gold to either summon their gods’ favour or to look like them, since their gods were made with gold.

The Japanese were also popular for using edible gold for food decorations and the Europeans in the Middle Age used to throw huge parties with gold-decorated foods.

Edible gold is considered chemically inert, and it has been officially declared as non-toxic. So it is definitely safe for consumption.

It is safe to say, gold is eaten mostly for the aesthetics and not for the taste. This is because edible gold is basically tasteless. It has no flavour of its own and mostly eaten for luxury or some perceived health benefits.

It is said that gold comes with some health benefits such as treating respiratory conditions, arthritis and may help improve the immune system. For edible gold however, it is not absorbed during the digestive process and while it is safe to eat, there are no nutritional health benefits associated with its consumption.

Now you are more familiar with edible gold, are you adding this to your diet anytime soon?

