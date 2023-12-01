ADVERTISEMENT
date 2023-12-01

Escudo Rojo introduces Luminoso Wine in spectacular launch event

The event, hosted at The Jewel Aieda on Sunday, November 2023, seamlessly blended sophistication with entertainment, underscoring the brand's dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for its discerning clientele.

Guests embarked on a sensory journey, indulging in exquisite wines, delectable nibbles, enchanting music, and stellar performances. The venue, situated at Plot 105B Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Lekki, provided a picturesque backdrop for an evening that will linger in the memories of all who attended.

Upon arrival, guests were treated to a unique photo experience, welcome drinks, and canapés, complemented by the melodic tunes of the talented guitarist Ypick. The dynamic Dj Skills & Host, Tomiwa Sage, set the tone for the evening.

Interactive activities, including lighthearted trivia and games, fostered a vibrant and social atmosphere. A captivating dance group performance added dynamism to the evening, elevating the overall experience.

The Escudo Rojo brand team led by the Business Manager, Oreoluwa Amao narrated the captivating story behind the inception of Luminoso, offering insights into its rich aromatic complexity, well-balanced structure, and enduring finish.

The pinnacle of the night was the grand reveal of Luminoso, showcased in radiant light boxes on stage, creating a visually stunning moment. Host Tomiwa Sage, along with the brand team, raised a toast to the brand, guiding guests through a delightful food pairing experience.

The energy surged as the DJ Rave by Dj Skillz took the stage, ensuring a lively dance floor. Festivities continued with a second round of engaging activities, maintaining high momentum and a buzzing atmosphere.

The evening concluded on a high note with an exhilarating after-party, featuring Hype Man - Turn Up Commissioner, who fueled the crowd's enthusiasm and ensured the celebration etched itself into the memories of all in attendance.

Characterised by intense aromatic complexity, balanced structure, and a sustained finish, Escudo Rojo's Luminoso wine promises a sensory experience like no other. With powerful aromas of ripe fruits and spices mingled with notes of dried and roasted fruits, Luminoso also boasts the capacity to age gracefully, allowing enthusiasts to savour its richness for years to come.

