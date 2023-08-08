World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

He started his first restaurant in the United Kingdom in 2013. This business is now a multi-million-pound enterprise; the chain has 11 outlets in London and two in Dubai. There are even plans to open other outlets, not only in London but also in the United States.

Enish Restaurants' multiple locations have become a type of melting pot for Nigerians and their celebs craving a home-away-from-home meal when in the United Kingdom.

The restaurant became popular because of the quality of the food and the fact that many Nigerians in the diaspora loved going there. Celebrities from Nigerian and even the US, politicians and influencers have praised the restaurant on social media, which has contributed to its success.

Olushola Medupin's story is one from grass to grace. He is a serial entrepreneur from Kogi who started out as a phone repairer, had a car wash in Nigeria, and even worked as a restaurant porter in the United Kingdom.

Enish's first restaurant and bar in Dubai is located in the heart of the Emirate along the iconic Sheik Zayed Road was opened in February 2020. Enish's newest and best outlet to date is located in Dubai's Palms Jumeirah, an affluent neighbourhood was opened in 2022.

