ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

Temi Iwalaiye

Enish Restaurant, a portmanteau from the couple's names, Eniola and Shola, is the largest African restaurant franchise.

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]
The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

Recommended articles

He started his first restaurant in the United Kingdom in 2013. This business is now a multi-million-pound enterprise; the chain has 11 outlets in London and two in Dubai. There are even plans to open other outlets, not only in London but also in the United States.

Enish Restaurants' multiple locations have become a type of melting pot for Nigerians and their celebs craving a home-away-from-home meal when in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restaurant became popular because of the quality of the food and the fact that many Nigerians in the diaspora loved going there. Celebrities from Nigerian and even the US, politicians and influencers have praised the restaurant on social media, which has contributed to its success.

Olushola Medupin's story is one from grass to grace. He is a serial entrepreneur from Kogi who started out as a phone repairer, had a car wash in Nigeria, and even worked as a restaurant porter in the United Kingdom.

Enish's first restaurant and bar in Dubai is located in the heart of the Emirate along the iconic Sheik Zayed Road was opened in February 2020. Enish's newest and best outlet to date is located in Dubai's Palms Jumeirah, an affluent neighbourhood was opened in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

ENISH intends to expand to more locations in the UK and maybe the US soon. It's amazing to see the power of the African dream and their rising success.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

How to track your monthly cycle without relying on apps

How to track your monthly cycle without relying on apps

3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

Did you know carrots were originally purple, not orange? Here's how

Did you know carrots were originally purple, not orange? Here's how

Here are 5 of the most widely spoken languages in the world

Here are 5 of the most widely spoken languages in the world

Unveiling Redmi Note 12 Series: Elevate your Smartphone experience with Exclusive promotion offer

Unveiling Redmi Note 12 Series: Elevate your Smartphone experience with Exclusive promotion offer

5 proven ways for men to cure infertility, low sperm count and get a woman pregnant

5 proven ways for men to cure infertility, low sperm count and get a woman pregnant

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

These tribes have been around the longest in Nigeria

These tribes have been around the longest in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The human dog [Insider]

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles