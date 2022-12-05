RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

Temi Iwalaiye

Five days ago Don Jazzy announced that on his birthday that he was opening his food and drinks company, Jazzy Burger and the countdown began.

Don Jazzy's burger business is now live
Don Jazzy's burger business is now live

Truly exciting times are ahead for the record producer, the boss of Mavin Records and influencer, Don Jazzy. He has dived into everything from music to NFTs and is now trying his hands on food and confectionaries.

Recommended articles

The price of some of the burgers [Twitter/onejoblessboy]
The price of some of the burgers [Twitter/onejoblessboy] Pulse Nigeria

"I have actually been in the kitchen working on a couple of projects I would be unlocking one at a time and as always will be glad if y’all join me on my exciting journey." He wrote on Instagram.

According to Don Jazzy, all you had to do was download the app and pre-order your burger. Many people did that and they will be getting their burgers today. Today is the D-Day and Jazzy Burger is live.

The rollout and countdown included help from his influencer friends, Mr Macaroni, Enioluwa, and Caramel Plug. Diane Eneje and Nas Boi.

From the look of the videos. the burgers do look very sumptuous. It seems the delivery can only be done in Lagos for now. Plus, apart from burgers you can get fries, chicken nuggets and milkshakes.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Like never before, The Arkersons Agency begins Influencer Management in Nigeria

Like never before, The Arkersons Agency begins Influencer Management in Nigeria

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

How to make love: 3 surest ways to have intense/multiple orgasms

Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

How onion juice can spur hair growth and prevent baldness

How onion juice can spur hair growth and prevent baldness

A DECADE AFTER – Gaise Baba Live in Concert

A DECADE AFTER – Gaise Baba Live in Concert

Style Inspo: 5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Idia Aisien

Style Inspo: 5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Idia Aisien

“Service to others is the rent we pay for your room here on earth – Sujimoto MD and philanthropist, Sijibomi Ogundele returns to where it all began

“Service to others is the rent we pay for your room here on earth” – Sujimoto MD and philanthropist, Sijibomi Ogundele returns to where it all began

Lekki Gardens CEO, Richard Nyong bags honorary Ph.D. from Uniport

Lekki Gardens CEO, Richard Nyong bags honorary Ph.D. from Uniport

Trending

These women live the soft life [Instagram]

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Health benefits of Irish potatoes.

Health benefits of Irish potatoes

African delicacy

5 places to eat delicious African meals in Lagos

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi). [thepledge]

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi)