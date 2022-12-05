Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations

Pulse Nigeria

"I have actually been in the kitchen working on a couple of projects I would be unlocking one at a time and as always will be glad if y’all join me on my exciting journey." He wrote on Instagram.

According to Don Jazzy, all you had to do was download the app and pre-order your burger. Many people did that and they will be getting their burgers today. Today is the D-Day and Jazzy Burger is live.

The rollout and countdown included help from his influencer friends, Mr Macaroni, Enioluwa, and Caramel Plug. Diane Eneje and Nas Boi.