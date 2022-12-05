Truly exciting times are ahead for the record producer, the boss of Mavin Records and influencer, Don Jazzy. He has dived into everything from music to NFTs and is now trying his hands on food and confectionaries.
Don Jazzy's food business, Jazzy's Burger, has just begun operations
Five days ago Don Jazzy announced that on his birthday that he was opening his food and drinks company, Jazzy Burger and the countdown began.
"I have actually been in the kitchen working on a couple of projects I would be unlocking one at a time and as always will be glad if y’all join me on my exciting journey." He wrote on Instagram.
According to Don Jazzy, all you had to do was download the app and pre-order your burger. Many people did that and they will be getting their burgers today. Today is the D-Day and Jazzy Burger is live.
The rollout and countdown included help from his influencer friends, Mr Macaroni, Enioluwa, and Caramel Plug. Diane Eneje and Nas Boi.
From the look of the videos. the burgers do look very sumptuous. It seems the delivery can only be done in Lagos for now. Plus, apart from burgers you can get fries, chicken nuggets and milkshakes.
