According to CNN, the okapi is to the Congo what the giant panda is to China or the kangaroo to Australia.

CNN has reported that the population of Okapi species is now only at 10,000, due to political instability and misuse of resources in Congo. However, it wasn't always this way.

The Okapi used to be, and to an extent, still is the signature animal for the Congo, which is the only country in the world where the mammal can be found. You will see illustrations of the animal on Congolese Franc notes, and other merchandise. It also has its own wildlife reserve in eastern Congo, created thirty years ago by an American scientist.

For those who are just hearing about the animal, here's all you need to know.

Features of the Okapi