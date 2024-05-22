ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

Amos Robi

Limescale is a common issue in electric kettle breakdowns, especially in areas with hard water

A broken electric kettle
A broken electric kettle

Electric kettles are a staple in many kitchens, providing a quick and efficient way to boil water. However, like all appliances, they are prone to breaking down.

Recommended articles

Understanding the common reasons behind these malfunctions can help you prevent them and extend the lifespan of your kettle.

Limescale is a common culprit in electric kettle breakdowns, especially in areas with hard water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minerals in hard water accumulate inside the kettle over time, forming a hard, chalky deposit known as limescale.

This buildup can affect the heating element, reducing its efficiency and eventually leading to failure.

Regular descaling with vinegar or a commercial descaling solution can help keep your kettle in top condition.

The heating element is the heart of an electric kettle. It’s responsible for converting electrical energy into heat to boil the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, the heating element can wear out due to frequent use, overheating, or electrical surges.

An electric kettle ( AI-generated)
An electric kettle ( AI-generated) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 kitchen appliances to simplify your cooking experience

A faulty heating element usually means the kettle won't heat up at all, requiring a replacement part or a new kettle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thermostat controls the kettle's ability to turn off automatically once the water reaches boiling point.

If the thermostat is faulty, the kettle may not shut off, potentially causing it to overheat or boil dry, which can be dangerous.

This issue often requires professional repair or replacing the thermostat.

A damaged power cord is a common reason for an electric kettle to stop working. The constant flexing and pulling can cause the wires inside the cord to fray or break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visible damage to the cord or plug should be addressed immediately to avoid electrical hazards. Replacing the power cord is usually a straightforward fix.

Most modern electric kettles come with a boil-dry protection feature, which prevents the kettle from operating without water.

If this safety mechanism fails, the kettle can overheat, potentially damaging internal components or posing a fire risk.

An electric kettle
An electric kettle Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How to prepare delicious meals using only an electric kettle

Regularly checking that the kettle contains water before switching it on can help prevent this issue.

The on/off switch in electric kettles can wear out over time. Continuous use can lead to loose connections or worn contacts, making the switch less responsive or completely non-functional.

If your kettle doesn’t turn on, the switch might be the problem, requiring repair or replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric kettles are designed to operate within specific voltage ranges. Overloading the circuit or experiencing electrical surges can damage the kettle’s internal components, leading to breakdowns.

Using surge protectors and avoiding running multiple high-power appliances on the same circuit can mitigate this risk.

A photo of an electric kettle
A photo of an electric kettle A photo of an electric kettle Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 kitchen appliances to simplify your cooking experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Like all appliances, electric kettles are subject to wear and tear over time. Frequent use, exposure to steam and heat, and minor knocks and bumps can all contribute to the eventual breakdown of the kettle. Regular maintenance and gentle handling can prolong its life.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

15 things everyone should experience in life

15 things everyone should experience in life

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

Why skin tags develop and how to remove them

Why skin tags develop and how to remove them

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Airlines in many countries are conscious about the superstitious beliefs of their passengers [iStock]

Why some airlines don't have rows 13 and 17 in their planes

Ultimate GameChanger: Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

Who will be next 'Ultimate GameChanger'? Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

The handprint was found in Caceres, Spain [Shutterstock]

Scientists examine handprint from 60,000 years ago — how did it get there?