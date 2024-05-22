7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

Understanding the common reasons behind these malfunctions can help you prevent them and extend the lifespan of your kettle.

1. Limescale buildup

Limescale is a common culprit in electric kettle breakdowns, especially in areas with hard water.

The minerals in hard water accumulate inside the kettle over time, forming a hard, chalky deposit known as limescale.

This buildup can affect the heating element, reducing its efficiency and eventually leading to failure.

Regular descaling with vinegar or a commercial descaling solution can help keep your kettle in top condition.

2. Faulty heating element

The heating element is the heart of an electric kettle. It’s responsible for converting electrical energy into heat to boil the water.

Over time, the heating element can wear out due to frequent use, overheating, or electrical surges.

A faulty heating element usually means the kettle won't heat up at all, requiring a replacement part or a new kettle.

3. Thermostat issues

The thermostat controls the kettle's ability to turn off automatically once the water reaches boiling point.

If the thermostat is faulty, the kettle may not shut off, potentially causing it to overheat or boil dry, which can be dangerous.

This issue often requires professional repair or replacing the thermostat.

4. Power cord problems

A damaged power cord is a common reason for an electric kettle to stop working. The constant flexing and pulling can cause the wires inside the cord to fray or break.

Visible damage to the cord or plug should be addressed immediately to avoid electrical hazards. Replacing the power cord is usually a straightforward fix.

5. Boil-dry protection failure

Most modern electric kettles come with a boil-dry protection feature, which prevents the kettle from operating without water.

If this safety mechanism fails, the kettle can overheat, potentially damaging internal components or posing a fire risk.

Regularly checking that the kettle contains water before switching it on can help prevent this issue.

6. Switch malfunction

The on/off switch in electric kettles can wear out over time. Continuous use can lead to loose connections or worn contacts, making the switch less responsive or completely non-functional.

If your kettle doesn’t turn on, the switch might be the problem, requiring repair or replacement.

7. Overloading and electrical surges

Electric kettles are designed to operate within specific voltage ranges. Overloading the circuit or experiencing electrical surges can damage the kettle’s internal components, leading to breakdowns.

Using surge protectors and avoiding running multiple high-power appliances on the same circuit can mitigate this risk.

8. General wear and tear

Like all appliances, electric kettles are subject to wear and tear over time. Frequent use, exposure to steam and heat, and minor knocks and bumps can all contribute to the eventual breakdown of the kettle. Regular maintenance and gentle handling can prolong its life.