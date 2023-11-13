Chivita Hollandia unveils new Hollandia pack designs

The new pack designs reflect the premium image and high quality of the Hollandia brand, which offers a range of Value-Added Dairy Products across multiple segments – Evaporated Milk, Drinking Yoghurt, UHT Milk and Lactose-Free Milk. The company also launched a new flavour into its Hollandia Yoghurt portfolio, Vanilla.

The new Hollandia pack design features the new Hollandia logo, which is enclosed in a seal signifying the stamp of high quality that the Hollandia brand is very well known for. The new pack also displays the company’s new heritage as “A Product of the Coca-Cola Family” since the full acquisition of Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited) by The Coca-Cola Company in 2019.

Since then, the company has invested over $125 million further to upgrade the quality and sustainability of its facilities.

Mr Eelco Weber, Managing Director, Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited) remarked, “We are currently the largest beverage carton packaging manufacturing site in Sub-Saharan Africa. Next month we will install Lines 49 and 50. We have more than 4,500 employees responsible for making sure that only the best products reach our consumers daily. As we head towards producing two billion packs yearly, we remain committed to ensuring that our consumers receive nothing but the best.”

He further added, “We are very passionate about sustainability and protecting the environment. As part of our sustainability roadmap, we changed our energy generation to cleaner alternatives over the last year. We are also constantly looking to empower used beverage carton recyclers, which is why we tripled our collection rate in 2023 in comparison to last year. Our aim is to reduce our carbon footprint and positively impact the environment for generations to come. As one of the major FMCG Companies, we commit to continuing our role to drive sustainability in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the new Hollandia pack design, Marketing Director, Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited), Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, highlighted the newly introduced Dairy Power stamp on the packaging. She stated, "The new design reinforces the brand’s promise to provide dairy power to its consumers. The stamp validates that Hollandia products contain the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from dairy, which gives consumers the Dairy Power they need to stay ahead in their daily activities.”

About Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited)

Incorporated in 1980, Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited) was set up with the vision of local production of food products to meet the needs of Nigerian consumers. To achieve this objective, the company invested heavily and drove innovation across the value chain. In time, the company established itself as a provider of high-quality, healthy, and nourishing beverage products whilst driving economic development and growth in the Nigerian economy. In 2019, Chivita Hollandia (CHI Limited) was fully acquired by The Coca-Cola Company. An ISO 22000 certified company, the Company employs state-of-the-art and internationally certified manufacturing technology that automates its production processes. In 2023, the company was certified as a Great Place To Work.

The two Flagship brands are Chivita and Hollandia, under which the company provides a range of Fruit Juices and Value-Added Dairy beverages aimed at satisfying diverse and evolving consumer needs.

