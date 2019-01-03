We are anticipating everything from food and music to art and film in some spectacular locations.

According to the remaining months of the year, we have detailed the major cultural, book and film festivals in Nigeria for 2018.

FEBRUARY

Argungu Fishing Festival

One of the most famous cultural festivals in Nigeria, the Argungu fishing festival is a four-day festival in Nigeria which takes place in Kebbi. Thousands of fishermen from the northern regions to come together and compete in catching the largest fish in the river, using only traditional nets.

MARCH

GidiFest

GidiFest is an annual pop culture festival of food, drinks, sports and music.

Lagos International Jazz Festival

Already scheduled to occur on Lagos Island from April 27-30 of this year, the Lagos Jazz Fest brings together award-winning jazz artists and enthusiasts including likes of Grammy award-winning artists like Jermaine Jackson, Lekan Babalola and Freshlyground.

MAY

Lagos Carnival

This is the celebration that emphasises what a melting pot of cultures Lagos truly is. From western Nigerian to Brazilian and Cuban, the colourful carnival usually involves dancing, music, dazzling costumes, and visitors from all over the world.

Eyo Festival

The Eyo festival is an annual celebration of Lagos and Isale Ekpo people with the famous white masquerades.

JUNE

Durbar Festival

Durbar festival, or Hawan Daushe, is Northern Nigeria's cultural treasure. The Durbar is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, Eid el-Fitr, and at the start of the pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid el-Kabir. The best states/cities to witness the Durbar Festival is Kano, Bida in Niger state, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna and Bauchi.

AUGUST

New Yam Festival

The New Yam festival, or Iwa Ji, Ike Ji, Iri Ji, is an annual festival that holds for a week in August. It is a time when the people from Southern and Eastern Nigeria gather to celebrate the new yams of the season with folk dances, masquerades and parades. The yams are offered to gods and ancestors first before

Ojude Oba Festival

On August 23, the Ijebu-Ode people celebrate their culture and heritage three days after the start of Eid-el-Kabir.

Osun-Osogbo Festival

This is a two-week programme of events in August that typically revolves around the cleansing of the town "Iwopopo". This is followed by the lighting of a 500-year-old 16-point lamp Olojomerindinlogun.

SEPTEMBER

Igogo Festival

The Igogo Festival lasts a total of 17 days in Owo, Ondo State. Just like the New Yam Festival, it also features the blessing and release of new yams.

Lights Camera AFRICA Film Festival

The Lights, Camera, AFRICA!!! Film Festival was created in 2011 to stimulate discourse on issues and experiences that are rooted in the African experience. The annual event shares a diverse range of African and independent cinema including documentary, feature and animation, supporting the work of emerging African film makers.

OCTOBER

Felabration

Felabration is an annual music festival conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti in memory and celebration of her father Fela Kuti, a Nigerian musician and human rights activist known for pioneering the afrobeat genre of music. Felabration is held on the week of Fela's birthday, estimated at October 14-20 for this year, at the New Afrika shrine.

Ake Arts and Book Festival

The Aké Arts and Book Festival, founded by Nigerian writer Lola Shoneyin, is an annual literary, cultural and arts event that usually takes place in Abeokuta, Nigeria. It features book chats and the best African literature, poetry, music, art, film and theatre. This year, it is set to hold between October 24-27.

NOVEMBER

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)

AFRIFF showcases a rich programme of films, keynote conversations and discussions on issues affecting the cinema with participation from filmmakers, critics, directors and the Press. The event usually takes place between November and December.

Abuja Carnival

Usually taking place at the end of November, the Abuja Carnival is organized by the Carnival Roadshow Company and promises to showcase the diverse cultural events and practices in all 36 states if Nigeria. Roadshows, music and dance, masquerades are just a few of the highlights of the event.

DECEMBER

Calabar Carnival

The Calabar Festival is the most anticipated cultural festival in Nigeria with visitors and performers coming in from all over the world. It is tagged as "Africa's Biggest Street Party" and holds in Cross River State all through December.