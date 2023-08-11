Cadbury candies takes 'Like a child again' to Abuja

Like A Child Again is a novel initiative by Cadbury Nigeria Plc (a subsidiary of Mondelēz International), makers of Cadbury Buttermint, Cadbury Coffee and Cadbury Caramel, in partnership with Movie in the Park and Filmhouse Cinemas. Participants at the Abuja event were feted to an evening of fun, games and an exclusive movie screening of the Disney Classic, The Lion King.

The event had in attendance over 1,000 guests, with a number of side attractions to relive memorable moments from childhood and experience the nostalgic atmosphere Cadbury Candies created for them, including painting sessions, sing-along, dance and other fun activities.

Speaking on the purpose of the initiative, Marketing Lead, Mondelēz International (Cadbury Nigeria Plc.), Motsamai Pule, noted that the brand is concerned with more than just functional needs. In his words, “Our products, as well as the experiences we constantly seek to provide, are tailored to meet not just the functional, but emotional needs of our consumers. Like A Child Again is an example of that. We are in the business of curating and sharing fun moments with our consumers.”

A major highlight of the evening was moments before the outdoor showing of the movie when guests set their blankets and mats on the grass in anticipation. The enthusiasm heightened at the start of the movie and at various parts of the movie that resonated with the audience.

On the choice of nostalgia around which the event is designed, Category Manager, Gum and Candy, Cadbury West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire said: “Childhood memories are very important and we recognise the power of such memories to make people feel good and reminisce. Like A Child Again has been successful at creating such an experience for our consumers by carefully curating a mix of activities that give a perfect blend of nostalgia and recreation. We take pride in our position that there is a candy for every moment.”

An interesting addition to this edition was the introduction of the Best-dressed category. The winner, decided by voting on Cadbury Candies’ Instagram page, won the prize of ₦100,000.

“It was such a beautiful experience”, said Ebube, a 21-year-old attendee. “Events like this do not happen a lot in Abuja. In a world that is in a rush for you to grow up, I am glad Cadbury Candies chose to remind us of the good old days and bring those good old days back”.

Another attendee, Nafisat, a 28-year-old entrepreneur who relished her experience said, “The event was simply amazing. The setup was brilliant; the movie and the beautiful memories The Lion King brought got me so emotional. I’m so glad I came with my friends and I wish that another edition would be organised in Abuja soon''.

About Like A Child Again

Like A Child Again is a periodic event owned by Cadbury Candies. The maiden edition was organised in July 2022. The event celebrates nostalgia and special moments with consumers through the screening of classic movies and other engaging activities. Like A Child Again would be organised in other cities across the country this year. The Abuja edition of Like A Child Again was the third in the series after the Lagos and Ibadan editions.

About Mondelēz International (Cadbury Nigeria Plc.)

Mondelēz International helps people to snack right in over 150 countries across the world. With global net revenues of approximately $28.7 billion in 2021, it is one of the world's largest snack companies. They also make and sell gum & candies as well as various dairy & groceries and powdered beverage goods in select markets. It operates in over 80 countries and is present in West Africa (Nigeria and Ghana) as Cadbury Nigeria Plc. Makers of TomTom (Classic Menthol & Freshlime), Cadbury candies (Buttermint, Coffee & Caramel), Bournvita, Hot Chocolate 3in1 and Bournvita Biscuits.

