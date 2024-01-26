ADVERTISEMENT
The 10 best brands of whisky in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Explore the world of whiskey with our guide to different brands and distilleries.

The best whiskies in the world
There is a wide range of whiskey flavours and scents. Every whisky bottle has a distinct personality waiting to be discovered.

The best brands range from the smooth complexity of Japanese blends to the smokey depths of Islay single malts.

We are going to explore some of the most popular whisky brands and distilleries today:

macallan
macallan

The Macallan has a rich history that dates back to 1824. The Macallan is a name that is linked with Scottish elegance and prestige. Their single malts are well-known for using sherry barrels and having an unmatched depth of flavour that varies from rich notes of dried fruit to honeyed sweetness.

Highland Whisky
Highland Whisky
This whisky was founded in the Orkney Islands. Highland Park is a producer of single malt whiskies distinguished by a smokey and heathery flavour. Their whisky which has been aged in sherry casks has a lot of richness and tastes of honey, fruit, and spice.

Jameson original irish whiskey
Jameson original irish whiskey

Jameson, a leading Irish brand since 1780, is known for its blend of pot still and grain whisky. Jameson Original is aged for at least three years and offers a balanced taste with notes of honey, spice, and toasted nuts.

Knob creeks
Knob creeks

Knob Creek, a Kentucky straight bourbon is a traditional choice with a rich flavour profile of vanilla, caramel, and oak spice. It has been aged for nine years in new charred oak barrels and offers a bold taste.

Maker's mark
Maker's mark

Maker's Mark, known for its signature wheat bill and unique dipping process offers a smooth, approachable bourbon experience with vanilla, caramel, and fruit notes, perfect for neat or cocktail consumption.

One of the America's earliest bourbon brands is Jim Beam, was established in Kentucky in 1795 by Jacob Beam.

The Beam family has owned and operated it for seven generations, continuing the family history.

The majority of Jim Beam whiskies are matured in recently charred oak barrels, which contribute unique flavours of spice, caramel, and vanilla.

The Yamazaki
The Yamazaki

The Suntory Whisky Corporation manufactures Yamazaki, a single-malt Japanese whisky. It has received multiple accolades and is regarded as one of the greatest whiskies in the world. Malted barley is fermented and distilled in pot stills to make this beverage. After that, the whisky is matured in a range of casks, including Spanish, American, and Japanese Mizunara oak.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal was established in Scotland in 1801 by the Chivas brothers, and it has a rich and colourful history.

Each of the three regions—Speyside, Highland, and Lowland—contributes a distinct quality to the blend that is considered its hallmark.

The oldest distillery in the Highlands still in operation, Strathisla, provides the majority of the blend's ingredients. It tastes of rich, malty notes, honey, and fruit.

Kavalan
Kavalan

Kavalan, a Taiwanese distillery founded in 2006, is known for its innovative approach and exceptional quality. Their Solist sherry cask single malt is renowned for its rich, complex profile with notes of dried fruit, spice, and nuts.

This whiskey was founded by Masataka Taketsuru. It is a Japanese whisky brand that produces a variety of blended and single malt whiskies, including Yoichi single malt, which is rich and fruity, and Hibiki blended whisky, a smooth and complex masterpiece.

