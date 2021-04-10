Agege bread is a soft and chewy kind of Nigerian bread.

Cooking time

55 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

2 loaves

Nutrition

High in calories and carbohydrates

Ingredients

4g yeast

Half cup of warm water

3 levelled cups all-purpose flour

Half cup milk

2 tbs margarine

1 tbsp tsp salt

Olive oil

1 egg and a dash of milk for egg wash

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in a warm water, sprinkle a little sugar over it, and set aside for about 5 minutes or until it foams.

2. Sift all dry ingredients into a big bowl and mix i.e. flour, sugar and salt.

3. For the wet ingredients, get another bowl, beat eggs and add the milk and whisk.

4. Mix the wet ingredients and yeast with the dry to make a soft dough. Use your hand or an electric mixer.

5. After mixing, put on a floured surface and knead properly. Then put in a greased bowl and allow to rise for about an hour and thirty minutes.

6. Put the risen dough on a floured surface again and knead well. Divide into two and loaves.

7. Place in greased pans, cover with a kitchen towel and allow to rise for another 1 hour in a warm place.

8. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F for about 10 - 15 minutes. Place the dough into the oven and bake for about 25 -30 minutes.

9. Bring the bread out and brush melted butter and keep warm.

Eat the bread with a cold beverage and beans.