Asaro has a unique colour, feel and taste. Heres how to prepare the Yoruba thick and spicy yam porridge.

Asaro is different from basic Nigerian yam porridge because it is made with tomato paste fried with palm oil, pepper and onions.

Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

South Western Nigeria

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutrition

A serving of Asaro contains about 398 calories.

Ingredients

Half tuber of medium yam

2 Cooking Spoons Palm Oil

1/2 Cup of washed and chopped Ugu or Spinach leaves

4 peppers and tatashe

3 medium Tomatoes

1 Big Onion chopped

Any garnishing: Ponmo, smoked fish or stockfish (optional)

2 tbsp Ground Crayfish

1 seasoning cubes

Thyme and curry

Salt to Taste

Instructions

1. Wash and clean your fish or kpomo, if using and boil with seasoning till soft, then set aside.

2. Blend tomatoes and peppers. Heat a pan with oil and saute onions till transluscent. Pour pepper and tomato mixture and leave to fry for 7-10 minutes till raw taste of tomato is gone. Stir at intervals to avoid burning.

3. Peel, cut into small pieces and wash your yam. Place in clean pot, put some salt, cover with enough water and boil for 6-8 minutes. Add the crayfish.

4. When yam is a bit tender, combine with fried tomato and add a little water to reduce thickness. Add your seasoning cubes, thyme, curry and salt as necessary.

5. Leave to cook for about 15 minutes on low heat until yam becomes very soft. Turn the yam mixture till some of yam is mashed and then allow to cook for another 5 minutes.

6. Add your chopped and washed vegetables as well as garnishing into the meal and allow to steam for another 5 minutes. Stir and put off heat.

Your yam porridge is ready!