Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

L-R: Arthur-Marcus Obiene, Digital and E-commerce Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Umakeiso Miracle, Brand Promoter, Apperito, and Temitope Benjamin, Brand Business Manager, Calypso and Apperito.
L-R: Arthur-Marcus Obiene, Digital and E-commerce Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Umakeiso Miracle, Brand Promoter, Apperito, and Temitope Benjamin, Brand Business Manager, Calypso and Apperito.

The event which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 23, 2023, brought together prominent corporate bodies, industry leaders and innovators from across Africa to celebrate and recognize exceptional brands that are raising the bar in their respective industries.

Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business, Grand Oak Limited, attributed the brand’s success to the team’s approach to innovation in the past years, reiterating its role as a key ingredient in the brand’s smooth progression and success in the market.

He said, “Our approach to leveraging innovation and resolve to deliver an all-round drinking experience, always stands out. We adopt the best practices from across the globe to deliver quality beverages, like our premium bitter aperitif, and unique wholesome experiences.

"Similar to all of our beverages, we ensure that every drop of the Apperito leaves our consumers with a reason to come back for more.”

The recognition at AFRIBIS 2023 further solidifies Grand Oak Limited’s position as a leader in the alcoholic beverage industry and affirms its dedication to delivering exceptional products that elevate consumers' drinking experience.

Speaking on the company’s relentless efforts to keep producing a spirit aperitif of impeccable quality, Temitope Benjamin, Business Brand Manager - Calypso & Apperito, Grand Oak Limited said, “Apperito, as a unique alcoholic beverage, has been crafted to deliver a taste of two worlds to consumers who would like to create their own experiences. Whether sweet or bitter, you will love it”.

“This award reflects the business’s dedication to delivering on its promise of bringing an enjoyable experience to consumers.

"This promise is ingrained in the most minute processing detail of the aperitif and serves as a reminder for why we need to keep innovating to ensure that our consumers love and want Apperito.” Benjamin concluded.

Grand Oak Limited has captivated the market with its premium bitter aperitif - Apperito, characterized by its distinctive red color, intense aroma, unique flavor and pleasantly bittersweet flavor, all of which have garnered widespread appreciation and recognition among consumers.

This remarkable achievement showcases Apperito’s commitment to excellence in product innovation and superior customer experience.

Grand Oak Limited markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across Nigeria, with a pan-African reach. The company is on a mission to build brilliant African and global brands that inspire greatness, celebrate life, and create happy moments every day.

Grand Oak Limited owns some of the leading Nigerian brands, including number one traditional and prayer drink, Seaman’s Schnapps, as well as Regal Gin, Lord’s London Dry Gin, Bacchus Tonic Wine, 9ja Rhum Cafe, Calypso, Apperito, and Swagga in its portfolio.

