Moshood Adisa Olabisi Ajala, or simply Ajala the Traveller, deserves a spot of notoriety in Nigeria’s history.
See the wild adventures of Ajala the traveller who cycled the globe
Growing up, we always called a person who travelled a lot Ajala is the traveller. We sing songs about them, but did you know he was a real person?
Recommended articles
Ajala’s early life
He was born in Ghana in 1934 but moved back to Nigeria, where he studied at the Baptist Academy in Lagos and later at the Ibadan Boys’ High School in Ibadan.
At 18, he left Nigeria and pursued pre-medicine studies at the University of Chicago. Instead of completing his studies, he chose to be an explorer. At 22, he embarked on an epic journey from Chicago to Los Angeles, covering 2,280 miles on a bicycle. He made stops in 11 major cities and educated Americans about Nigerian and African culture.
Despite facing deportation back to Nigeria, he staged a daring protest by climbing an 80-foot radio tower, sustaining a back injury in the process. Instead of returning to Nigeria, he was sent to London.
His journey around the world
In 1957, he left London to travel the world for six years, visiting 87 countries.
Àjàlá, a journalist, made money by selling travel writing to newspapers and magazines in West Africa. However, his travels were not easy, as he faced encounters with authorities and brushes with the law. He was often engaging in fights over women and committing petty crimes like counterfeiting a cheque. He was also accused of trying to hurt Nikita Khrushchev in the Soviet Union and nearly got shot by Jordanian police in Jerusalem for crossing the border too fast.
He wrote a book about his travels called "An African Abroad" in 1963, detailing his experiences in India, the Soviet Union, the United Arab Republic, Iran, Jordan, Israel, Palestine, Poland, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Yugoslavia, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Hong Kong, China, and Australia.
Upon returning to Nigeria, Ajala became a socialite and hung out with celebrities and entertainers like the late Sikiru Ayinde. However, their relationship dwindled with his influence, popularity, and fame. He lived in a rundown rented apartment in Lagos, where he died of paralysis from a stroke in 1999.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng