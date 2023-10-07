ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAfricanFoodNetwork

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos.
African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos.

Recommended articles

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the evolution of this cultural celebration, following the resounding success of its previous editions held in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2021 and 2022, and Accra, Ghana, in 2022.

With a track record of attracting over 25,000 visitors in its first three editions, the African Food and Drinks Festival has firmly established itself as a culinary and cultural extravaganza like no other. Now, Lagosians have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the richness of African food diversity.

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos.
African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is scheduled to take place at the iconic MURI OKUNOLA PARK in Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria, on the 19th of November 2023. This date promises an unforgettable experience for attendees as they explore the vibrant tapestry of African culinary heritage.

At the heart of the African Food and Drinks Festival lies a celebration of the flavors, aromas, and traditions that define Africa. Attendees will be treated to a delightful array of dishes, street food, and traditional delicacies from various corners of the continent.

Additionally, captivating dance performances and cultural displays will transport festival-goers into the rhythms and traditions of Africa, creating an immersive cultural experience.

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos.
African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Renowned chefs will take the festival stage to share their culinary expertise, unveiling the secrets behind African cooking techniques and the use of unique ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also features a diverse food market offering a wide selection of authentic African dishes and beverages from various regions, providing a feast for the senses.

Designed for families and individuals alike, the festival offers a day filled with both fun and educational experiences. Interactive activities, games, and immersive learning opportunities allow attendees to delve deeper into the captivating world of African food and culture.

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos.
African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Beyond the culinary delights and engaging activities, the African Food and Drinks Festival fosters connections among food enthusiasts, chefs, and influencers in the African culinary scene. It cultivates a sense of community and collaboration that adds to the richness of the event.

These highlights are just a glimpse of the many delightful experiences awaiting attendees at the festival. The 4th edition of the African Food and Drinks Festival is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the flavors and traditions of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByAfricanFoodNetwork

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos

African Food Network announces 4th edition of African Food and Drinks Festival, now coming to Lagos

You should take a pregnancy test when you notice these 3 signs

You should take a pregnancy test when you notice these 3 signs

Watch this brand new series titled 'My Cosmetic Diaries' by Dr Uju Rapu

Watch this brand new series titled 'My Cosmetic Diaries' by Dr Uju Rapu

Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria boasts lots of delectable dishes [Face2face African]

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

A hassle-free trip is any traveller's dream [Getty Images]

11 things to do when travelling to another country

Ancient Rome was wild [viatemporis]

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Consider getting a guinea fowl on your property today [Kiwi Gardener]

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards