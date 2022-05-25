RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Africa Day 2022 addresses nutrition and food security

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Africa Day aims to promote the spirit of Pan-Africanism - the belief that Africa is one.

Africa day 2022 celebrates the African Union [Twitter]

It takes place annually on the 25th of May to commemorate the African Union formerly known as the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) which was founded on May 25 1963.

The African Union (AU) was remodelled on July 9, 2002 with a charter to defend Africa's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, eradicate all forms of colonialism from Africa and promote international cooperation.

The theme of Africa day 2022 is ‘Nutrition’ and it focuses on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity.

Over 100 million Africans are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, poverty and malnutrition, it is important that this topic is discussed.

This year’s summit celebrates the 20th year of the African Union and is taking place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, between Wednesday 25th and Saturday 28th 2022.

The event will be chaired by Macky Sall, current chairman of the AU. Health, climate, food and security crises will be the focal points of discussions at the summit.

It is hoped that the summit and the discussions bring to fore the food crisis facing Africa and proffers lasting solutions.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

