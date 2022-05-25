Africa Day 2022 addresses nutrition and food security

The African Union (AU) was remodelled on July 9, 2002 with a charter to defend Africa's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, eradicate all forms of colonialism from Africa and promote international cooperation.

The theme of Africa day 2022 is ‘Nutrition’ and it focuses on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity.

Over 100 million Africans are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, poverty and malnutrition, it is important that this topic is discussed.

This year’s summit celebrates the 20th year of the African Union and is taking place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, between Wednesday 25th and Saturday 28th 2022.

The event will be chaired by Macky Sall, current chairman of the AU. Health, climate, food and security crises will be the focal points of discussions at the summit.