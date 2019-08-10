The Nigerian National Museum is one of the

Address: Awolowo Rd (opposite Muson Centre), Onikan, Lagos Island

Open Hours: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Tel: +234 1 263 6005

Gate fee: N200-N300 per person

Things to take with you: A camera (though no pictures allowed) and some loose cash to buy souvenirs.

The museum was founded by the English archaeologist Kenneth Murray. The museum has an eminent accumulation of Nigerian workmanship, including bits of statuary and carvings and archaeological and ethnographic displays. You can find galleries dedicated to the Nok Terracottas from Benin City, the bullet-riddled car from the assassination of Murtala Muhammed, carved ivory, ancient royal crowns and intricate handcrafted artefacts from all over Nigeria.

When is the best time to visit the museum?

The museum is open from morning till late evening. It is advisable to go early so you can have enough time to explore the grounds. It is also advisable to call the contact number to confirm gate fee or if there are any special exhibitions.

How to get to the museum?

The museum is located in Ikoyi, Lagos Island. You can take a cab direct to Modupe alakija crescent in Ikoyi or board a bus to TBS, the popular bus terminal on the Island.

Fun things to do at the museum

1. Explore and experience the journey of Nigeria through the different collections of outstanding art and monuments on display

2. Meet and interact with knowledgeable artists, curators and art enthusiasts

