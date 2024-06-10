8 upcoming Ghanaian festivals and their historical relevance

Homowo festival

Celebrated by the Ga people of Accra, the Homowo Festival is typically held in the months of August or September.

It commemorates the harvest season and involves various rituals, including the sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi' (a special dish made from maize) to signify the end of the famine period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Asafotufiam festival

Held by the people of Ada in the Greater Accra Region, the Asafotufiam Festival is celebrated in August. It is a military-themed festival that honors the warriors of the Ada traditional area through drumming, dancing, and mock battles.

Asafotufiam festivals Pulse Ghana

Akwambo festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrated by the people of the Nzema in the Western Region, the Akwambo Festival typically takes place in August. It marks the beginning of the traditional calendar and involves processions, cultural displays, and purification rituals.

Akwambo [Modern Ghana] Pulse Ghana

Odwira festival

Celebrated by the people of Akuapem in the Eastern Region, the Odwira Festival is usually held in September. It is a harvest festival that involves purification ceremonies, traditional music and dance, and the reenactment of mythical stories.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Damba festival

Celebrated by the Dagombas in the Northern Region, the Damba Festival is held in honor of the birth and naming of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

It usually takes place between September and November and involves colorful processions, drumming, and horse riding.

Damba festival Pulse Ghana

Fetu Afahye festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrated by the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region, the Fetu Afahye Festival is typically held in September. It is a thanksgiving festival that involves the purification of the Cape Coast traditional state, as well as cultural displays and processions.

Pulse Ghana

Hogbetsotso festival

Hogbetsotso Festival, also known as the Hogbetsotso Za, is a vibrant cultural celebration observed by the Anlo Ewe people of the Volta Region in Ghana.

The festival is held annually and commemorates the migration of the Anlo Ewes from Notsie in present-day Togo to their current homeland in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The word "Hogbetsotso" translates to "the day of exodus" or "the day of coming out of the water" in the Ewe language, reflecting the historical significance of the festival.

According to oral tradition, the Anlo Ewes, led by their legendary chief, Togbui Agorkoli I, migrated from Notsie to escape oppression and seek a better life in a new land.