8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

Martha Kemigisha

Put your money where your sleep is.

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat
8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat/Pexels

Your bedroom should be the most calming, serene space in your home. It should be where you put on your cosiest pyjamas, pick up a book, bring in a cup of chamomile tea, and drift off into dreamland. This is why you need less clutter and more beauty in the form of essentials that create an environment of restful retreat.

These eight things help you create that relaxing space with a little bit of practicality, a dose of technology, a few comfy paraphernalia, and a bedside accessory or two.

Here are the things everyone should have somewhere in their bedroom.

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat/Pexels
8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, your bedroom window is the eye into the world. This is where you first get a glimpse into the outside world when you wake up, so it must be sparkling clean! A beautiful and clean window will also let in more fresh air, not to mention it will encourage you to open it up more often. So remove any items you keep on the window sill and the ventilators and clean the window to a sparkle.

p=o

There’s something about pouring water from a glass carafe or pitcher that feels supremely fancy. It brings indulgent boutique hotel vibes to every single night and morning. So get a glass pitcher and matching glass for your bedside table today.

This is a great addition if you like to relax in your bedroom with a good book or movie. Get a comfortable chair in the corner or pick out a beanbag. Add a rug in front of the chair while at it.

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat/Pexels
8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

Unless you are the type to welcome the shock of cold tiles first thing after waking up, a nice soft carpet is a great addition to the bedroom. Aside from being a better option for slipping into sandals and hitting the cold floor, it can also offer more room to settle or even do some workouts.

READ: Why these floor cushions Sheilah Gashumba was sitting on should be banned

They are less of a fire hazard than the normal candles on a candle stick. Scented candles save you from having to spray air freshener in your bedroom and you have your favourite scents clinging to you luring you to sweet sleep and relaxation.

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat/Pexels
8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat
Try to match your bedding to your bedroom aesthetic. Get your favourite colours, fabrics, and patterns.

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat/Pexels
8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

Humidifier therapy adds moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can cause irritation in many parts of the body. They are particularly effective for treating dryness of the skin, nose, throat, and lips. They can also ease some symptoms caused by the flu or common cold.

However, you have to keep them clean to avoid causing respiratory problems.

8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat/Pexels
8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

Hang some artwork or photos that you love. It can be paintings or prints in your bedroom colours and theme, posters of your favourite sayings, or photographs of friends and family.

Martha Kemigisha

