7 self-care activities for the weekend

Samiah Ogunlowo

There is no better time to indulge in self-care than the weekend.

Have a long nap to help you rejuvenate
Have a long nap to help you rejuvenate

While it is understandable to want to live up to your expectations, the reality is that many of us get caught up in the unpleasant cycle of trying to complete everything on our schedule while putting our physical and mental health in jeopardy.

No matter how many cups of coffee you've had or how many late nights you've had, practising self-care is just as important as completing your to-do list.

Making time for yourself might seem challenging, but your dedication to taking care of yourself will help you get through these trying times.

After a stressful week, dedicating some time to a full self-care Saturday or Sunday may be really good for your health and general well-being.

Here are 7 self-care activities to try this weekend to recharge your energy and clear your mind:

One of the best aspects of the weekend is the opportunity to rest and sleep. So, take a break and a very long nap to rejuvenate. Our bodies heal and improve while we sleep.

Disconnect from social media
Disconnect from social media (Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Business Insider USA

Unplug from social media and gadgets during the weekend to unwind. Social media and constant notifications can be distracting and unhealthy for your mental health. Stay off your gadgets so you can fully enjoy your time off.

Have a long bath to help you relax
Have a long bath to help you relax Pulse Nigeria

A long shower or bath can help you relax and de-stress. To unwind, spend time in the shower or bath with some of your favourite beauty and hygiene products.

Prepare a healthy meal
Prepare a healthy meal Pulse Nigeria

Wake up and do something other than rush out of the house. Start your day off right by having enough time to prepare a healthy breakfast or meals that can last the whole day so you can have enough time to rest.

Taking a walk
Taking a walk Pulse Nigeria
Take a walk around your neighbourhood either in the morning or in the evening. Walking is an excellent way to improve or maintain your health. Just 30 minutes per day can improve cardiovascular fitness, bone strength, excess body fat loss, muscle power and endurance. This will also help you prepare for the coming week.

Full skincare routine
Full skincare routine ece-auto-gen

Give your skin the attention it requires over the weekend with a lengthy, detailed routine. Include all of the necessary steps and even a face mask if desired!

Create a meal plan
Create a meal plan Pulse Nigeria

When you plan your meals for the week, you have drastically reduced the number of things to be worried about during the week. If you enjoy cooking or simply planning, this is an excellent weekend self-care activity. Eating a proper meal at work would also help increase your work output.

