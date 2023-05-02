7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

One of these little things is eating nutritious foods that are beneficial to the body. Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of superfoods that are packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

However, there are certain superfoods that stand out for their exceptional nutritional properties. Here are seven Nigerian superfoods that you should be eating to boost your health and vitality;

1) Moringa

ADVERTISEMENT

Also known as the "miracle tree," moringa is a nutritional powerhouse that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The leaves, seeds, and pods of the moringa tree are all edible and can be added to soups, stews, and salads.

2) Baobab fruit

Pulse Nigeria

This fruit, also known as "monkey bread," is a good source of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. Baobab powder can be added to smoothies, juices, and baked goods for a nutritional boost.

3) Tiger nuts

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Despite their name, tiger nuts are not nuts at all but rather a type of root vegetable. They are high in fibre, iron, and magnesium and are a popular snack in Nigeria. Tiger nut milk is a delicious and nutritious alternative to dairy milk.

4) Egusi

Pulse Nigeria

This protein-rich seed is a staple in Nigerian cuisine and is often used to make soup and stew. Egusi is high in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and calcium.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) Okra

Pulse Ghana

This vegetable is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fibre and antioxidants. Okra is often used to make soup and stew and can also be fried or grilled.

6) Plantain

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Plantain is a popular food in Nigeria and is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, potassium, and fibre. It is also low in fat and calories, making it an ideal food for weight loss.

7) Bitter leaf

ece-auto-gen

Despite its name, the bitter leaf has a mild flavour and is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and potassium. Bitter leaf is often used to make soup and can also be added to smoothies and juices.

Incorporating these seven Nigerian superfoods into your diet can help you maintain good health and vitality.

ADVERTISEMENT