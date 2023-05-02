The sports category has moved to a new website.
7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

Samiah Ogunlowo

As we go about our daily lives, we often overlook the importance of what we eat.

Moringa is a nutritional powerhouse that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants(The Conversation)
One of these little things is eating nutritious foods that are beneficial to the body. Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of superfoods that are packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

However, there are certain superfoods that stand out for their exceptional nutritional properties. Here are seven Nigerian superfoods that you should be eating to boost your health and vitality;

Also known as the "miracle tree," moringa is a nutritional powerhouse that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The leaves, seeds, and pods of the moringa tree are all edible and can be added to soups, stews, and salads.

Baobab-fruit is a good source of fibre and vitamin C for a nutritional boost
This fruit, also known as "monkey bread," is a good source of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. Baobab powder can be added to smoothies, juices, and baked goods for a nutritional boost.

Tigernut is rich in iron and magnesium(Kunnu Aya)
Despite their name, tiger nuts are not nuts at all but rather a type of root vegetable. They are high in fibre, iron, and magnesium and are a popular snack in Nigeria. Tiger nut milk is a delicious and nutritious alternative to dairy milk.

Egusi is a staple Nigerian cuisine that is rich in vitamin E and calcium
This protein-rich seed is a staple in Nigerian cuisine and is often used to make soup and stew. Egusi is high in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and calcium.

Okro is a vegetable rich in vitamins A and C
This vegetable is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fibre and antioxidants. Okra is often used to make soup and stew and can also be fried or grilled.

Plaintain is rich in iron, low in fat and calories
Plantain is a popular food in Nigeria and is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, potassium, and fibre. It is also low in fat and calories, making it an ideal food for weight loss.

Bitter leaf is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K
Despite its name, the bitter leaf has a mild flavour and is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and potassium. Bitter leaf is often used to make soup and can also be added to smoothies and juices.

Incorporating these seven Nigerian superfoods into your diet can help you maintain good health and vitality.

From the antioxidant-rich moringa to the protein-packed egusi, these superfoods offer a wide range of nutritional benefits that can support your overall well-being. So why not try adding them to your next meal and see how they make you feel? Your body will thank you for it.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

