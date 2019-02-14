While many have planned what they would do with their partner, some are still searching for inspiration.

Here are 7 fun romantic activities to do in Lagos!

Have a nice dinner

There are so many restaurants in Lagos, and some offer the romantic ambiance needed to woo and wow your partner. Not only do they serve the most exquisite and exotic menus, they also offer the dim lighting and cosy spaces to make your romantic night out even perfect. A night out with your partner on Valentine's might be just what you need.

Explore the beach

Going to the beach at night involves a whole load of activities. You can take a walk, lounge by the beach side and even go camping for a night. There are lots of beaches in Lagos that you can explore.

Jump on a trampoline or go skating

A fun adrenaline pumping activity might just be what you and your partner need, if you're both into that sort of thing. Learn to backflip or climb walls without fear of breaking your bones or sustaining severe injuries on a trampoline. West Africa’s first trampoline park sits in Lekki phase 1. Or, visit DCube Skating rink in Lekki instead.

Book a ping pong table or go bowling

See who’s best at bowling and table tennis and who’s more likely to hit someone else with the ball. Loser has to pay for the next date.

Kayak down Ikoyi

Lagos’ huge winding lagoon isn’t just for speedboats and selfie backdrops. Adventurous couples should take a kayak tour that takes you past Civic centre.

Go to a jazzclub/go dancing

For culture fans and intellectuals, a nice jazzclub, like might be what you need. Or you can go dancing at a regular club.

Find the best cuisines and street food

Want to know who makes the best burgers in Lagos? or wondering where to find the best street food in Lagos? This is the best time to explore your munchies.