7 foods you should avoid while on your period

Here are some food you need to avoid, close to or during that time of the month:

1. Salty foods

Many people experience bloating close to their monthly period due to hormonal changes. To avoid worsening the situation, you need to avoid foods containing a high amount of sodium. Such foods encourage water retention in the body which can also lead to bloating.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Caffeine

Caffeine can cause dehydration and this can worsen menstrual cramps and discomfort. Consumption of caffeine can also cause vasoconstriction- the narrowing of blood vessels, including the uterus, which will definitely cause a lot of discomfort.

ece-auto-gen

3. Processed foods

Processed foods are made with chemicals and preservatives that can worsen water retention and bloating and also mess with hormones and lead to increased discomfort. They can also contain trans fat and saturated fat that causes and compound inflammation.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Alcohol

Consumption of alcohol can cause dehydration in the body. It can also cause diarrhoea and digestive problems, and also hangover symptoms like headache, nausea, fatigue and vomiting which can all exacerbate period discomfort.

Pulse

5. Dairy products

Consuming dairy products like milk, cheese, and cream during periods may cause discomfort. They are high in arachidonic acid which can act as a trigger for menstrual cramps.

Pulse Nigeria

6. Red meat

Eating red meat can also increase pain during menstrual periods. The red meat contains acids that make the prostate glands very active and increases the pain.

ece-auto-gen

7. Fried foods

Fried foods have high amounts of trans-fat and can increase estrogen levels and cause discomfort and mood changes.