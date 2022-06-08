RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 foods you should avoid while on your period

Authors:

Akinola Victoria

Period cramps are very common in women. Around 80% of women experience period pain at some point in their lifetime.

7 foods you should avoid while on your period
7 foods you should avoid while on your period

Most women experience this discomfort on the first day of their monthly period. While period cramps can be a result of underlying health conditions, some foods can aggravate its effects. The foods you eat play an important role as your time of the month draws close.

Recommended articles

Here are some food you need to avoid, close to or during that time of the month:

1. Salty foods

Many people experience bloating close to their monthly period due to hormonal changes. To avoid worsening the situation, you need to avoid foods containing a high amount of sodium. Such foods encourage water retention in the body which can also lead to bloating.

salty foods
salty foods Pulse Nigeria

2. Caffeine

Caffeine can cause dehydration and this can worsen menstrual cramps and discomfort. Consumption of caffeine can also cause vasoconstriction- the narrowing of blood vessels, including the uterus, which will definitely cause a lot of discomfort.

Caffeine
Caffeine ece-auto-gen

3. Processed foods

Processed foods are made with chemicals and preservatives that can worsen water retention and bloating and also mess with hormones and lead to increased discomfort. They can also contain trans fat and saturated fat that causes and compound inflammation.

Processed foods
Processed foods Pulse Nigeria

4. Alcohol

Consumption of alcohol can cause dehydration in the body. It can also cause diarrhoea and digestive problems, and also hangover symptoms like headache, nausea, fatigue and vomiting which can all exacerbate period discomfort.

Alcohol
Alcohol Pulse

5. Dairy products

Consuming dairy products like milk, cheese, and cream during periods may cause discomfort. They are high in arachidonic acid which can act as a trigger for menstrual cramps.

Diary products
Diary products Pulse Nigeria

6. Red meat

Eating red meat can also increase pain during menstrual periods. The red meat contains acids that make the prostate glands very active and increases the pain.

Red meat
Red meat ece-auto-gen

7. Fried foods

Fried foods have high amounts of trans-fat and can increase estrogen levels and cause discomfort and mood changes.

fried foods
fried foods fried foods Earth.com

Authors:

Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

7 foods you should avoid while on your period

7 foods you should avoid while on your period

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

10 home remedies to lighten your skin naturally right now!

10 home remedies to lighten your skin naturally right now!

Pumpkin leaf: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Pumpkin leaf: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Kim Kardashian accused of stealing her brand name from Lori Harvey's skincare brand

Kim Kardashian accused of stealing her brand name from Lori Harvey's skincare brand

Chaotic life of an HR: What is going on? (Ep.15)

Chaotic life of an HR: What is going on? (Ep.15)

Trending

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

Chinonso and her friends kayaking

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Roads

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

Calabar, the first official capital of Nigeria