ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 end of the year vacation ideas within Nigeria

Samiah Ogunlowo

Pack your bags, embark on a memorable journey, and welcome the new year rejuvenated and inspired.

Obudu Mountain resort [The Guardian]
Obudu Mountain resort [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

Nigeria, with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural tapestry, offers an array of vacation options. Whether you're seeking a serene beach retreat, a cultural immersion, or an adventurous escapade, here are seven enticing end-of-the-year vacation ideas;

Embrace the historical richness of Benin City. Visit the iconic Benin City National Museum, explore the ancient Benin Moat, and delve into the captivating stories of the Benin Kingdom. This cultural immersion provides a unique way to end the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experience the tranquillity of the Obudu Cattle Ranch. Nestled in the Obudu Mountains, this resort offers breathtaking views, cool mountain air, and a range of activities. It's an ideal spot to unwind and reflect on the passing year.

Lagos boasts pristine beaches, and there's no better time to indulge than the year-end. From Tarkwa Bay to Elegushi Beach, Lagos offers beach resorts where you can revel in the sunset, enjoy water sports, and savour the coastal vibes.

Lagos boasts a number of beach resorts [The Guardian]
Lagos boasts a number of beach resorts [The Guardian] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For nature enthusiasts, Yankari Game Reserve is a haven of wildlife. Explore the reserve's diverse ecosystems, witness elephants in their natural habitat, and cap off the year with a touch of adventure and the beauty of Nigerian wildlife.

Explore the reserve's diverse ecosystems [Medium]
Explore the reserve's diverse ecosystems [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Badagry, with its poignant history, is a captivating destination. Walk through the historical Slave Route, visit the first-storey building in Nigeria, and reflect on the past while enjoying the coastal charm of this town.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you appreciate art and culture, a visit to Osogbo is in order. Explore the sacred groves, home to the Osun-Osogbo festival, and immerse yourself in the artistic expressions that make Osogbo a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Immerse yourself in the artistic expressions of this World Heritage site [NCM]
Immerse yourself in the artistic expressions of this World Heritage site [NCM] Pulse Nigeria

Head to the picturesque Jos Plateau for a blend of adventure and relaxation. Explore the Shere Hills, visit the Jos Wildlife Park, and enjoy the cool climate. Jos offers a perfect setting to bid farewell to the year amidst nature.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shere hills in Plateau [Wikidata]
Shere hills in Plateau [Wikidata] Pulse Nigeria

As the year draws to a close, these vacation ideas cater to diverse tastes, ensuring that everyone can find an ideal escape.

Whether you seek cultural enrichment, natural wonders, or simply a serene retreat, Nigeria's varied landscapes have something to offer. So, pack your bags, embark on a memorable journey, and welcome the new year rejuvenated and inspired.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to befriend your neighbours

5 ways to befriend your neighbours

Does sleeping with the fan on really cause malaria?

Does sleeping with the fan on really cause malaria?

3 reasons most Nigerians will reject huge cash from strangers

3 reasons most Nigerians will reject huge cash from strangers

7 end of the year vacation ideas within Nigeria

7 end of the year vacation ideas within Nigeria

Stakeholders at Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 discuss building infrastructure

Stakeholders at Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 discuss building infrastructure

Chioma Ikokwu unveils mesmerising Fashion collection partners with fashion brands at RJ4, Lagos

Chioma Ikokwu unveils mesmerising Fashion collection partners with fashion brands at RJ4, Lagos

5 essential holiday safety tips to stay safe and merry

5 essential holiday safety tips to stay safe and merry

5 hacks for shaving with BIC Razors

5 hacks for shaving with BIC Razors

Port Harcourt is now forever faster as PUMA launches new store

Port Harcourt is now forever faster as PUMA launches new store

The Christmas Demon of Austria replaces cheer with terror

The Christmas Demon of Austria replaces cheer with terror

5 benefits of owning an outdoor pizza oven

5 benefits of owning an outdoor pizza oven

These are the only 2 times you can get HIV/AIDS through kissing

These are the only 2 times you can get HIV/AIDS through kissing

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black family celebrating Christmas [Freepik]

It's 1 week to Christmas — you must do these 5 things to get in the spirit

'Nothing is Unreal' exceeds expectations in a spectacular debut event

'Nothing is Unreal' exceeds expectations in a spectacular debut event

Top 10 secure shopping habits to keep the holidays cheerful

Top 10 secure shopping habits to keep the holidays cheerful

Suya is typically served with sliced onions and tomatoes [Within Nigeria]

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria