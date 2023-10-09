7 causes of puffy eyes in the morning

Puffy eyes can be a pressing concern, especially when you need to go out immediately. While often not a serious medical issue, puffy eyes can be unsightly and may indicate underlying health issues.

Here are seven possible reasons you could wake up with puffy eyes;

1. Lack of sleep

On those nights you do not get enough sleep, your body retains excess fluid, especially around the eyes, leading to puffiness and dark circles. When you get up from bed your face is usually swollen.

2. Aging

As you get older, the skin around the eyes loses elasticity and collagen, making it more prone to puffiness. In addition to this, fat accumulation around the eyes can cause them to appear swollen.

3. Dehydration

When the body is dehydrated, it tries to retain water, leading to puffiness around the eyes. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin and reducing the risk of puffy eyes.

4. Alcohol and tobacco use

Excessive alcohol consumption and tobacco use can dehydrate the body and lead to poor circulation, both of which contribute to puffy eyes. Alcohol can also disrupt sleep patterns, exacerbating the problem.

5. Crying

A night of crying usually leads to puffy eyes in the morning. This is because the lacrimal glands in the eyes work overtime to produce tears and this eventually leads to swelling of the eyelid.

6. High salt intake

A food high in salt can also lead to puffy eyes. Foods like this make the kidneys to retain water, which leads to swelling in general and most especially around the eyes.

7. Side effect of a disease

Sometimes, puffy eyes can be an indication that there is a bigger health issue. Most people who have conditions such as hyperthyroidism, lupus, dermatomyositis, and other connective tissue diseases get puffy eyes more often.