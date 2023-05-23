You should know these 6 things before travelling to France

The country’s amazing heritage cannot be surpassed at any cost. It’s not a wonder that not just Paris and a few renowned cities, but the entire nation hosts the treasures of Europe’s most sought-after cultural enigma in their own ways.

The northern stretch of The Alps and the Southern shores and their crashing waves will give you the bliss your wandering heart has always desired.

The Air France Booking and the alluring deals in it have made France a welcoming haven for many.

Touring any country in Europe comes with its pros and cons. To save you from disappointments, and surprises and to make your time worthwhile, here are a few things you should know if you have packed your duffel for France.

The French language will be a people pleaser

Take it from my experience that a little bit of language can take you places. You can avoid being frowned upon by the locals if you can greet them cheerfully with a heartwarming "Bonjour" or thank them for their kindness with a humbling "Merci".

Also, be reminded to add the loving etiquette of greeting the French with the La Bise which is to touch cheek to cheek in a kissing gesture.

Indulge your senses in the wining, dining, and the fashion

Never miss trying the local cuisine while you are in the country. While the cafes in Paris and other major cities are deliciously welcoming, the real deal, however, resides in the wine and dine experience in the provinces among the sloping hills and plains.

Never forget that France is the land of cheese and a Charcuterie board with all the Mediterranean goodness will leave your palate asking for more.

While you are at it, take your time to also explore the fashion brands that were born in France. Authentic and chic-styled outfits, accessories, and products can be bagged and tried.

Think out of the box and tread outside Paris

Feed your wanderlust and escape the hustle of the city by opting to tour outside Paris and its famous destinations. The country with all its adventurous glamour showcases many beautiful provinces and towns that can’t be missed.

The South of France can be visited any time of the year with the villages giving you tranquillity and peace. Do not ignore the northern mountains and the Mediterranean beaches as they beckon you.

Opt for the railways for hassle-free touring

Well-connected subways operate the metros in and around Paris which can be opted to save time while you are touring. The ease of access, booking, and navigation make them the most sought-after mode of transportation. For journeys outside Paris, the railways with their superfast trains are also available.

Prior bookings will give you the promising leisure of enjoying the second-largest European Railway Network. The scenic beauty while you cruise through the villages is worth the trip indeed.

Pack your universal travel adapters without fail

These trivial things that power up your appliances are a must and note that they are different in each or most of the European nations. Make sure you pick the right at 230 V and 50 Hz. Make sure to pick a few of these at the airport to not miss out on capturing your memories of one of the world’s beautiful countries. An all-in-one universal power adapter is the best way to meet these challenges on the go.

Pack for leisure and comfort

Explore the country to the fullest and do not let your outfits or shoes get in the way of you enjoying the famous stroll on the cobblestones. Get soaked in the spring magic of the cities and hills on foot which will allow you to experience and appreciate the beauty of Paris firsthand.

Never be sceptical of repeating your clothes for it’s the memories that count! Forget not the added advantage of minimal baggage that will give you more room for souvenirs and designer bags.

Being one of the must-visit European destinations, France is historic, and enigmatic, and ought to be experienced to its fullest. Plan your itinerary bypassing the hustle and making new memories with your loved ones.