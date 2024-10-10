How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

Almost every Nigerian is thinking about how to leave the country, but everyone knows that a lot of money is needed.

So what are the legal ways to leave Nigeria if you don’t have a lot of money?

1. Get a scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians can apply for scholarships from countries that often cover expenses like tuition and housing.

There are fully funded scholarships from the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia like Fulbright (USA), DAAD (Germany), Erasmus Mundus (Europe), and Chevening Scholarship (UK).

Applying for scholarships isn't easy, but you can do it. All you need is to gather supporting materials, such as recommendation letters and transcripts.

2. Apply for job opportunities abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

Some countries can grant visas to workers who meet the necessary qualifications to fill labour shortages.

Skilled workers can immigrate to Australia under the SkillSelect program or Canada under Express Entry, depending on their skills and job experience.

A work-sponsored visa comes with reduced financial costs and the chance to earn more than you could ever earn if you lived in Nigeria.

Use platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed to scout for jobs.

3. Marry someone who has japa'd or a foreigner

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Spread your dating net and don’t limit yourself to single people in Nigeria. Many single and eligible Nigerians have left the country; you can connect with them via social media, and who knows, you can kick it off and get married.

You can also get married to a foreign national so you can qualify for a spousal visa or even citizenship.

If you have family members living abroad, a family reunification visa would allow you to relocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some countries also allow foreign nationals to apply for a fiancé(e) visa if they plan to marry a citizen of that country, which could lead to permanent residency.

ALSO READ: 5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa

4. Seek asylum

This option may be far-fetched, but it’s still a possibility.

You may be able to apply for asylum in some countries if you are being persecuted because of your race, religion, nationality, political beliefs, or affiliation with a social group.

ADVERTISEMENT

People applying for asylum can get help from agencies such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other human right agencies.

5. Religious missions

Some countries need more priests, reverend sisters, and other religious leaders.

If you are part of a recognised religious organisation, you might be able to migrate by participating in mission trips or religious work in foreign countries.

Be careful not to end up in a war-torn country and be worse off than you ever were in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT