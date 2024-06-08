ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Japa Story: I landed in the UK with just ₦148k and became a cleaner the next day

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

He moved to Manchester in the UK in 2022, but he said his final destination is the US.

Image generated by DALL·E
Image generated by DALL·E

Recommended articles

Though the UK finally accepted him, and he moved to Manchester in the UK in 2022, he said his final destination is the US. To achieve this he is working on a multitude of plans.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were certain things that I could not achieve in the context of Nigeria. I studied Computer Science and I wanted to build cool stuff and work in a place where I can see my impact. Nigeria was not that for me. I tried Andela. I tried DecagonHQ. I could not get in.

I first tried the US because I had done an internship there. But when I returned to Nigeria and tried to do my Masters’ there, they denied me a visa four times. I applied at the embassy in Lagos twice and then I decided to try Abuja. They still denied me. People were going to the UK so I was like “Let me try the UK,” but they also denied me twice.

I had to take some time. I took two years, stayed back in Nigeria, and worked for some time. Then my dad asked if I wanted to try the UK again and we did and it clicked.

ALSO READ: Japa Story: My journey to Canada took 4 years, but it's not greener on the other side

ADVERTISEMENT

When I travelled for my internship in the US, universities in Nigeria were on strike, so I stayed longer than I should have because I didn't see the point of coming back. I think that was why they must have denied me.

The process took about six months. I was supposed to resume in January 2022, but I did not book my ticket until a day before because I was scared that they might not give me the visa. I studied Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. I have finished my programme now.

ADVERTISEMENT

I paid £2,000 (₦3.8 million) in Nigeria before moving to the UK. My school fee was £16,000. Now you have to pay £4,000 (₦7.6 million) before leaving Nigeria. I paid ₦500,000 for proof of funds. I paid £500 so my visa approval could be a priority.

It was a swim-or-sink situation. I came into this country with just $100 from Nigeria. I converted it to pounds and I had only £78 (₦148,000). My train ticket from Manchester where my uncle who I stayed with lived to my school was £30 (₦57,000). I had to buy a train card for £38 (₦72,000). So I have £7 (₦14,000) with me. So I knew I had to work. The next day I started cleaning.

I messaged hosts on Airbnb and on Bookings. I used to run an Airbnb in Nigeria so I had the idea that cleaning was an issue. I was already doing the research while I was in Nigeria and sending hosts cold messages. I got some people that responded because I told them I was already in the UK. So on my second day in the UK, I started work. I was making like £500 (₦950,000) in a week from each client.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now I have three students that I just assign to Airbnbs to clean. But I still clean on Saturdays to keep me grounded. I also do security part-time. I have a teaching job as well that is full-time.

Yes, but I’m the type of person that is not bothered. On the security work, these people will say “Don't touch me.” But I'm searching everyone. You know this person is only saying that because you’re black.

First things first is Canada permanent residence. I'm taking my IELTS in September. I am also looking to get a Global Talent Visa in Data Science. I have done certificate courses in marketing. I am looking for Marketing Analyst roles, hopefully, that works out and the company sponsors my visa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image generated by DALL·E
Image generated by DALL·E Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: Does my office boyfriend love me if he has 2 other office girlfriends?

I have also applied for a two-year postgraduate visa. That cost me £3,000. The application itself is £822, but I have to pay £1,035 for health insurance for every year I remain in the UK. The primary school I teach has offered me Qualified Teacher Status in the UK. After a programme I'll do for a year, they can sponsor my visa.

At the moment it looks like I’m on the 10-year track to citizen status. But I hope one of these plans works out and I only get to spend five years. I honestly don't plan to remain in the UK for as long as 10 years. The goal is the US and I won't lose sight of it. I just want to work a bit.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Prior to joining Pulse, he had worked at BellaNaija and the Guardian. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Japa Story: I landed in the UK with just ₦148k and became a cleaner the next day

Japa Story: I landed in the UK with just ₦148k and became a cleaner the next day

Does working out increase your sex drive? What to know

Does working out increase your sex drive? What to know

Ask Pulse: Does my office boyfriend love me if he has 2 other office girlfriends?

Ask Pulse: Does my office boyfriend love me if he has 2 other office girlfriends?

It’s a 'Jollof Rice Battle' in latest episode of Cooking With GameChangers

It’s a 'Jollof Rice Battle' in latest episode of Cooking With GameChangers

Women with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

Women with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

Men with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

Men with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Orange Group celebrates World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Orange Group to celebrate World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

HIV can be transmitted through bodily fluids like blood, semen, and breast milk

HIV-positive moms with healthy babies; how it happens